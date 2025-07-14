Miliband "tells the truth" (sic)

Yes, it's the Silly Season, and the hot weather has gone to somebody's head.
On Monday ... Ed Miliband is to explicitly call out politicians who reject net zero policies for betraying future generations in an unprecedented update to parliament about the state of the climate crisis, which he is calling “an exercise in radical truth-telling” ... In what is planned to be an annual event, [he] will make a “state of the climate” address to the Commons setting out the findings of a new Met Office-led report that says the UK is already facing extreme weather and its effects. “I feel a deep sense of responsibility to the British people to tell them the truth about what we know about the climate and nature crisis. I want this to become an annual statement where it’s an exercise in radical truth-telling about the state of the climate and nature."
If he's for the chop, he's decided to go down fighting. Well, let's see what he comes up with. I'm thinking we might have something to say about this.
ND
Is channelling Jonathan Aitken really his wisest move?
Allow me.
He will spout complete bollocks.
That is ONE thing he a master of.
hope sir keebend will put him out of his misery soon.
Is he going to tell us truthfully what it will cost us all?
“You can’t put a price on survival!”
