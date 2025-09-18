Corbyn / Sultana: Splitters!

The Corbyn / Sultana new party thing is truly contributing to the gaiety of the nation. The only disappointing aspect must be that it surely can't continue for very long, much as we'd all love it to.
The Beeb reports that an initiative of the Sultana has been thwarted by a cabal of Corbyn plus "Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohamed and Shockat Adam", causing her to rail thus:
I have been subjected to what can only be described as a sexist boys' club: I have been treated appallingly and excluded completely. They have refused to allow any other women with voting rights on the Working Group
Now forgive me for making generalisations here; but aren't those gentlemen of cultural heritages where the views of women aren't always, errr, held in the highest esteem? Irony or what?
Oh dear.
ND
3 comments:
"gentlemen of cultural heritages where the views of women aren't always, errr, held in the highest esteem?"
That's a rather roundabout way of referring to the misogynist Left.
A presage of whats coming down the line from the Islamic Community & what Chazza (teh Defender of teh Faith) will welcome
To be fair, the Conservative media chats post-Trump were entertaining too.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/09/18/farage-boris-feud-reform-tories/
“He betrayed every principle he was elected to uphold, and everyone who gave him that majority,” a senior Reform figure now reflects. “He massively increased the numbers of people coming here, including a lot of people who don’t like this country. And that’s before you start talking about the constant lies, the lockdowns and his obsession with net zero. He is the antithesis of everything Reform stands for – secure borders, low to no net immigration and scrapping net zero. I can’t think of a more absurd suggestion than him joining forces with Reform.” This is not, my source insists, an opinion that is held only by the leadership of Reform. “He elicits a visceral emotion in our members,” the source said. “One of the most consensual opinions among Reform members is that he was a disaster, and has already claimed the title of the man who ended the Conservative Party’s chances of ever regaining power. If we let him join Reform, there would be an exodus of 99.9 per cent of our members.”
I did wonder if Nadine was a Boris Trojan Horse.
