Budget compo: and, yes, Miliband - again!

With the Budget looking to be one helluva political set piece drama, it's time for C@W to predict the content. She's gonna do something big, but what? Over to you all. Compo question: which levers will Reeves pull?
(I have always reckoned that simply adding more bands at the upper end of the Council Tax meets all the political and technical tests: it's fast, 'progressive', virtually impossible to dodge. If that isn't one of her measures, she's even madder than previously thought.)
AND of course it all leads to heightened leadership speculation. AND as you all know, I have long championed the notion that Miliband's prospects are a great deal better than most people say - in that Doomsday aspect, if not for keeping his job under Starmer. Right on cue, here's Guido:
The Times picks up on rumours that Ed Miliband is a viable replacement for Starmer come the PM’s defenestration. As Guido reported back in September the Energy Secretary went on major manoeuvres after the PM tried and failed to remove him from post at the Phase 2 reshuffle. He is blamed by senior figures in Labour for a series of inflammatory briefings whose aim is to undermine Starmer. No surprise then that with Keir’s possible end on the horizon someone has decided to start whispering Miliband’s name in hacks’ ears…
I do hope you're not encouraging Rasherless Rachel to compete with Weird Ed by adopting even loonier Green policies? Say it ain't so! Double Council Tax if you don't have a heat pump, that sort of thing. A tax on any roof that doesn't have solar panels on it.
Guido again - he has a list of all the ideas tht have been trailed, it's like 16 or 17 or so.
Maybe something that isn't even on the list?
I quite like the low political cunning of the "2 up, 2 down" idea - increase income tax 2p, cut NI 2p, so hits well-off pensioners etc but not "working people". So maybe that one.
Extra Council Tax bands, leave income tax and NI, freeze is enough, extra tax for LLPs, tax leccy cars (just to upset Miliband, up gambling taxes bigly or change debts to 'in honour only', cut ISA allowance to £10K, extra tax on big cars. Offer a good tax deduction for White Elephant funds for windmill factories, research into whiney people and tidal power. Saves paying the useless benefit money.
Demote Shabana to Junior Home Secretary and hire on secondment a Chinese justice minister - with a few small changes to legislation to accomodate a 'new approach'.
Starmer is dull as ditchwater but Miliband is far far more dangerous - he is an enthusiast. I prefer ditchwater to enthusiastic politicians.
If anyone thinks the answer to our troubles is Miliband, then we may as well bring back Rayner and go bankrupt officially.
What Chris said............
Doesn't Council Tax go to the council (clue is in the name)? Sure, it'll reduce some pressure for central government to bail our the local councils, but does it do enough to fill the coffers of the state?
