Miliband's perfect positioning

By way of elaboration on my assertion last week that Miliband can't remotely be discounted should Starmer topple in the near future, look at this telling chart from the loyalist LabourList platform and its Survation polling:
|Survation / LabourList: click link above for full-size
He'll be making very careful decisions in the event his damn-fool energy policy dreams come under even more pressure from Reeves and her Growth-At-Any-Cost strategies. Would yet another serious slap in the face be the ideal time to quit? Or exactly the moment not to rise to the bait, and to hang on grimly instead, making the usual offstage noises and pointed absences that ensure everyone knows his true feelings? The almost-iron rule of UK leadership elections is that Leaders of the two main parties only ever come from the ranks of the Cabinet / Shadow Cab. And whilst in government, when the Chosen One becomes PM immediately? That really is an iron rule.**
ND
__________________
** The Corbyn Exception relates, of course, to a period of opposition - and even that needs qualifying for special circumstances, because there was only a 'shadow-shadow' cabinet in being during the short inter regnum of Harriet Harman, following the resignation of, errrr, one Ed Miliband.
3 comments:
Let's see what May 2nd, and the following long weekend, brings.
If the Sunday papers are full of pictures of Ed with a lightsaber and "May the Fourth Be With You" headlines, and pictures of Starmer and Reeves with "Revenge of the Voters - They've Blown Up the TONE DEAF Star!" we'll be in for a ride.
Or if they want to reference the Edstone, they could always pivot to Doc Bank-Holiday I suppose.
Weird Ed as PM? Shiver m' timbers, m' hearties.
You're just trying to scare us, aren't you?
That Bacon Boy is top man amongst Labour faithful (all five of them) simply indicates a disconnect between Labour and we, the people, that is way way beyond bridging.
In other words, they haven't a ****ing clue.
Post a Comment