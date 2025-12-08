Kalshi billionaires & the "predictions market"

As fans of open markets, generally speaking, what do we make of the soi-disant "predictions market"? in which the firm Kalshi has made paper billionaires out of its youthful founders (one of which is the youngest ever female paper billionaire).
Well, first of all, good luck to them: I assume their investors are consenting adults, hopefully with a brain cell or two to rub together. Investment bubbles help make the world go around: where would we be for railways if there hadn't been an "irrationally exuberant" railway-mania boom in the 19th C? Just so long as it is private cash, hopefully not pension money, that someone can afford to lose
But secondly, this is just a slightly exotic betting platform with good PR, right? And will they ultimately prove correct in that it's possible to "monetise every difference of opinion"?
A story. At the back end of the 1990s when Enron had triumphantly succeeded (against strenuous opposition) in becoming a highly profitable market maker in all manner of commodity contracts that nobody except them thought was remotely possible - indeed, some academics declared was a priori impossible - a lot of people in the energy sector and much-larger financial / insurance sector were looking for the Next Big Thing to commoditise, create derivatives on, and trade. I could tell you an amusing but irrelevant story about the attempt to do this with water: and at the time Enron went bust (2001) it had a clever plan, never realised, for doing it with property prices. But the one that's relevant here is weather derivatives.
It's clear enough that a great number of companies and individuals often have something of value to them that is riding on what the weather will be. Ice cream manufacturers, energy companies, holiday concerns both buyers and sellers, brides-to-be, county fairs etc etc. They often buy insurance, from long-established specialist insurers. So what?
Well, in principle we can identify all the technical factors required to establish financial derivatives. Financial issues at stake in very large measure, impacting on a huge plurality of players. Gains and losses related directly to uncertain but measurable outcomes. Data on said outcomes that are objective and not open to manipulation or influence by the prospective winners & losers.[1] So the weather-related derivative products were devised and a very large number of players from several sectors piled in with traders, marketing teams, software, complex stochastic analyses etc etc - all the paraphernalia of traded markets. All these costly resources created, they sat back and started trading - mostly with themselves. but surely, the genuine "natural counterparties" / end-users (entities with something at stake), the 'locals', the outright punters, would come along in due course? What's critical in any such market is transparency (easy), clearing & systems, but above all else, LIQUIDITY.
Well, nope: despite this huge global investment the weather derivatives market market never took off on anything remotely like the predicted and expensively planned-for scale.[2] Why? Because no bugger has any view whatsoever on what the rain is going to do next August 13th at noon, in any regions other than the Sahara or Antarctica (where there's no end-user business to be had). Not even inveterate gamblers of the Sky Masterson variety. Somebody may well have a horrible exposure to rain at that precise time, but no broker or market maker will be able to find anyone willing to take the other side of the bet - when there's a perfectly good insurance-based alternative. (For those interested in the technicalities of financial risk management, insurance is a completely different paradigm to hedging, with different applicability.)
Why is this different to, say, the price of oil on August 13 next year? Because there are very large numbers - sufficient numbers! - of people willing to take the other side of almost any number you care to put out there. If I say $50/bbl, there will be loads of people with theories that say it'll be less, and loads who'll say it will be more. The proof of this is the liquidity of the forward market for oil. And any number of other commodities, as well as financial variables altogether more abstract. Ditto big sporting events.
But weather? Nah - or so it turns out. Could this have been foreseen? Some folks did, and saved themselves a bunch of time, money and effort. But no so many. Meanwhile, the perfectly healthy weather insurance market continues on its merry way.
So: a market in differences of opinion? Well, sports and political betting are well known to be ultra-fertile ground for these things[3]. But if Kalshi is to break into new territory, it seems to me it needs to think of something a bit more interesting than "Will Trump attend another UFC event this year?" - and a heap less open to, *ahem*, manipulation. (Guess who might be taking the other side of that bet?! I think we can fairly be blunter: that kind of thing is really, really crass.)
Nobody can rule out Kalshi actually finding a rich new seam of prospective punting. But (a) this is a crowded field, and (b) it won't be hard for a load of other players to pile all over it.
Did I say "paper billionaires"? They'd better try to cash out PDQ - as regards young(ish) female billionaires, I suspect Taylor Swift is the more solvent ...
[1] I am not interested in entertaining conspiracy theories about how weather data is systematically manipulated by the Deep State or the Green Blob or whatever. Obviously, forecasts are forecasts, and weather forecasts are substantially better than forecasts of commodity price & other financial variables forecasts which are seriously manipulated by vested interest all the time.
[2] Some AI disputes the notion that it never took off, suggesting it's a $25bn market. That's derisory.
[3] Is it unkind to laugh at Alasdair Campbell's son's sure-fire sports-betting syndicate?
Semi-relevant - yesterday's Countryfile featured a very switched-on and (presumably) wealthy Lincolnshire farmer who'd had a reservoir built on his land (as well as a 100kw wind turbine and a small solar farm).
The reservoir cost nearly a million, he said, but it made back half the money this last summer, when it didn't rain for months. Unlike the stuff I find in the supermarket this winter, his spuds and carrots were fat.
As in New Zealand (where farming and wineries are pretty hi-tech) most of his (large, flat) fields seemed to have a standpipe for water in a corner.
(He'd also planted I think 10,000 olive trees)
Will they take bets on Trump being assassinated before the New Year?
I don't like the incentives implicit in that.
On the surface of it this is just another betting market. The punters and investors are consenting adults and free to spaff their money. If this market discovers some useful purpose then it may survive and thrive - else not.
Butters, suppose this outfit or ones like it succeed in becoming a tool for manipulating or distorting the free flow of markets. That would be A Bad Thing, or an excellent thing depending which side. Already some mumblings about disturbing the integrity of elections - as if!
NYC is full of operators like Kalshi, they act as financial KY jelly. This side of the pond coarse sand is the government's preference.
Margaret Hodge née Oppenheimer - anti corruption Tsarina. I can think of one avenue of foreign interference which will be studiously avoided ....
As far as prediction markets go, it's the US - where it's all a bit different.
The Scott Alexander's of this world - the EA mob - reckon they're the best thing since sliced bread. A fair number of the econ-bloggers (and adjacent) seem to have a distinctly religious basis to their objections (hey - it's the US).
Anyway, back in the late nineties I think, I did know a couple of guys ended up working in the weather derivatives area. At the time, one of them may have been at Chemical Bank.
Yes, the market was insurance-like, but what they were trying to flog was not hull or cargo loss, but delays, extra fuel consumption, time at sea, when avoiding typhoons and what not.
Went well for for a bit, apparently.
Well I'm laughing at Alasdair Campbell's son. And himself + his Mrs, they all invested, it seems. Hilarious. Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke.
"religious basis to their objections" I vaguely recall my Sunday School years but I don't remember any preaching against gambling. Mainly I remember nice young women humouring us with Smarties and Spangles and yarns about Galilee.
I can picture the God of the Old Testament being against gambling - nasty, vindictive, genocidal He was. Did the people of Sodthem and Gorblimey gamble, do you think?
Enron also tried the same thing with Internet peering/transit. The idea was that they would connect all the network together and sell capacity based on market demands. Never came to anything either, but people from Cisco put a fair amount of work into the concept.
Matt - I can tell you the reason bandwidth trading failed. It's because there was never any such thing as a shortage - the slightest hint of it being close to full, and someone would quadruple the capacity overnight, with no limit in prospect. No shortage = no reason to go long = no position-taking = no trading.
It would have been really interesting to see whether they'd have built a market on property-price hedging. One day we'll have a post on their plan for that: it had a lot going for it.
That'd be interesting to see. The S&P/CME products are after my time, but there was a brief period where I had to look at the existing UK indices. Which had lots of problems.
Notionally, one way of doing it would have been to create a product that was effectively long/short the banks and builders, but there was some noise there, and a fair amount of NFI in the work required.
My grandparents drilled into me "The Gamblers Fate is written on the Gates of Hell". I don't gamble and I find the business morally repugnant - more so than prostitution for example. "Capitalism" is just "Free Trade to Mutual Benefit". That applies to prostitution where each party gains something (money or sexual relief) that they want. It doesn't apply to Gambling where every gamble results in one party being dissatisfied.
When I was a software geezer, I used to go to sales shows, to be there if support was needed, but also as I was tops at breaking other suppliers' systems (usually with arcane searches). Now I advise our consortium's systems manager on how to fix the manifold bugs in their new system...
The first four times I used AI - ChatGPT. All simple questions.
Twice it just blew up.
The other two times, the answers were wrong.
For most queries, it simple scans the web on our behalf. So unreliable at best.
Oh and the first time I used Musk's "Grokipedia" - it took me straight to Wikipedia.
We're not as smart as we think we are...
