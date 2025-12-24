When the King invests in the bubble

Not only do human beings have a marked propensity to believe in perpetual motion machines, nuclear fusion, price forecasts and sure-fire betting
scams wheezes, they love investing in a good bubble. When a bubble really gets going - the classic case study being the South Sea variant - almost everyone with any spare cash piles in, accompanied by eejits who've even borrowed to do the same. And by 'everyone', we mean (in the South Sea case) the King, the Court and, for good measure, Isaac Newton. Yep, the suckers' propensity has little to do with brainpower or status.
So now we learn that a Trump family enterprise is getting into nuclear fusion, with the AI bubble in mind and the correspondingly vast putatively future demand for electricity. Has the Orange One finally taken leave of his senses? Well, note that the story says "the move would 'create one of the world's first publicly traded fusion companies'" which speaks more to making a killing on the share price rather than actually producing anything tangible like, errr, electricity. So maybe it's quite canny. What's more, who'd be surprised to learn that the Trump "50% share" is in the form of carried equity? I'm just guessing here: but after all, his big contribution is surely to act as the pedlar of the snake oil** to his millions-strong legion of sucker-followers for whom he can do no wrong.
Needless to say, the announcement goes on to claim: "the combined company planned to begin constructing the 'world's first utility-scale fusion power plant' next year, with further plants to follow". Well of course it does: what else would they say? "Starting construction", as any dodgy building firm will tell you, doesn't need to mean anything more than clearing a site.
Publicly traded, hmmm ... does this mean we'll be able to short the Hell out of this thing?
Merry Christmas to all !
** The so-called Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon, a dreadful scam that ran 2012-2018 before HMG finally put it out of its misery, provides a sobering lesson on such matters. The promoter, one M. Shorrock, was evidently very good at getting people to part with their money. Some of his investors were high-rollers (who definitely ought to have known better, shame on them) but he also persuaded hundreds of small investors to take a punt, frequently on the heartwarming pitch that it would provide lots of jobs and cheap electricity for the benighted town of Swansea. In this way he raised, and spent, somewhere between £37m-£50m before the scheme went bankrupt. You won't be surprised to learn that many of these millions went to others of M.Shorrock's companies in the form management fees and loan interest paid at 20%. He has a very nice house in Gloucester.
Oh, and for his own shares in the enterprise (he held approx 23%), how much did Shorrock himself pay? Answer: £70. Not £70,000. £70 (seventy). PS, had the scheme ever reached financial close (which, had HMG given it a 'green' subsidy, it probably would have - the banks were lined up), Shorrock would have been paid £14m.
It is not known whether he currently acts as financial adviser to D.Trump. Possibly not, since he was last sighted selling solar panels in, errr, Vietnam.
Merry Christmas to you, ND & a prosperous 2026 !
Shorrock, Vince, Jackson, Mone--- all able to scent the heady aroma of free (to them) money & ride off on the pigs back, leaving us (the taxpayer) holding the bag..
I knew a Shorrock at school, wonder if any relation?
Swansea wasn't always benighted, btw. Sixty years ago, when Kingsley Amis was a young lecturer at the new Uni, it was booming. From That Uncertain Feeling :
The clergyman had taken longer than Jones to work out what
Salter had just said, but having done so he saw no reason for
delaying his response to it. “It is the point, it is the point. Here we
are, seeking to provide the cultural needs of a growing Welsh
industrial area, with all these new factories …” Jones took him up: “… like the mounted toy soldier factory near Fforestfawr, they’re making denture boxes just on the other side of Llantwrch, and then there’s the bicycle saddles starting up next month at Cwmpant …”
People can use their own money to invest or short in mad schemes (how’s the short on Tesla doing?). I object (the polite term) to my government throwing buckets of my taxes into green scams and calling it investment
Shorrock born 1970, Tavistock. Not my schoolmate then. 46 directorships.
"It is not known whether he currently acts as financial adviser to D.Trump".
It seems likely, though, that he is advising Sir Cur.
Or perhaps Weird Ed.
I fully expect a new year US Government initiative in picking a partner to invest in fusion, and shockingly the Trump one will win and gets lots of taxpayer funds heading towards it, the end grift making Shorrock's look like amateur hour.
A merry crimbo all
CH
