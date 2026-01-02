2026 Predictions!

OK, so for 2026 we'll keep it easy ...
1. FIFA World Cup: winning team; golden boots winner(s); will Wales / N.Ireland / Rep. Ireland qualify?
2. Seeing as the man disappointed us last year: date of Starmer's first Cabinet reshuffle, per last year's definition**, with BPs for names etc
3. Name of UK Prime Minister on 24.12.26
4. Results of US Mid-terms 2026, both Houses
5. Prices of Brent oil in USD/Bbl; gold & silver in GBP/oz on 24.12.26
6. Joker: anything you have a canny idea is going to happen on the world stage in 2026, that can be expressed in a single sentence of ordinary length.
We'll skip Ukraine this time: strong likelihood of being too complicated to adjudicate.
Have at it below !
ND
_______________
** "Cabinet reshuffle" = two or more changes to the Cabinet roster, unforced by resignation or death. Splitting of an existing Cabinet post into two or more new positions doesn't count per se - only if accompanied by reshuffle as defined above. By this definition there hasn't been one yet.
7 comments:
1) Unfashionable but I have a sneaking suspicion that England might do pretty well. For the first time in a long time we have a manager who seems to understand what he wants to do, and is picking players that fit his style of play, rather than just picking all the media darlings and trying to shoehorn them into a 'team'.
GB = Harry Kane, because if England do well he'll get some goals (and he takes penalties).
WC qualifiers: None of them get through.
2) Cabinet reshuffle: midsummer. Labour get a kicking in the locals, pressure builds on Starmer, cue another 'reset' before the summer break. Big ticket victim - Ed Milliband, as part of a 'save my skin' pivot by Starmer to water down net zero and try and stop the haemorrhaging of jobs and rising energy bills. Reeves survives, because any other vaguely suitable candidate would see it as a stepping stone to the top job.
3) Starmer hangs on, because no one else wants to be the one who wields the dagger, plus not easy to get rid of him if he digs his heels in.
4) US Midterms: Bad for Trump, loses both House and Senate. Immediate moves to impeach him for something (anything) made.
5) Brent Crude: sub $50/barrel, as some sort of end to Ukraine conflict brings more Russian oil onto the market. If the AI bubble bursts the subsequent downturn in the US could drop it below $40. Gold: £2400/oz. Silver £24/oz.
6) Joker: Musk withdraws X from the EU after his confrontation with the European Commission intensifies. Trump threatens to leave NATO as a result.
1. FIFA World Cup: Scotland; McTominay;
Will Wales / N.Ireland / Rep. Ireland qualify?
Yes, yes, no.
(These are more a wish list than a prediction.)
2. date of Starmer's first Cabinet reshuffle: given the man's tin ear, April 1st.
3. Name of UK Prime Minister on 24.12.26
Mahomet Mahmoud Mehmet.
4. Results of US Mid-terms 2026, both Houses
The forces of population replacement triumph.
5. Prices of Brent oil in USD/Bbl; gold & silver in GBP/oz on 24.12.26. Not a lot, heaps, tons.
6. Joker: Armageddon.
1a. England. Venues have so far fallen nicely for them, and I'm expecting the non-European nations to do well exhausting the usual suspects, and there's the irony aspect - a German coached England, and Tuchel seems to have found the sweet spot between Southgate's man management and Capello's disciplinarianism.
1b. Haaland. I don't expect Norway to get too far, but in the games they do win it'll be by a large margin with him bagging the most, whereas in the teams that get further along, scoring duties will be cross-team.
1c. Wales, which automatically means NI won't, and I'll go with a romantic yes for RoI, although realistically they've two hard games to do so.
2a. May 7th, after a drubbing in the locals he'll wait until after the following PMQs before doing the actual shuffle. Details leaked in the run up of course.
2b. Big Ange back in as Deputy PM and given the energy portfolio, Miliband to number 11 to keep him in the tent, pissing outwards, Reeves to Education, Phillipson and Lammy given some BS new ministerial posts to keep them onside.
3. Starmer. After May's bruising, there'll be an Ealing comedy attempt to remove him - let us call it the Labourkillers, where kindly old Keir has let a room out to some "musicians" - where one by one they'll fail, until finally Alec Guinness (played by Andy Burnham) gets knocked out in a by-election and falls out of politics.
4. Dems to take both houses, with Trump taking it with all the grace and charm of a Turner Prize winning entry. It won't be a whitewashing, as much as Trump has fallen down the poll ratings, it's not like anyone's excited by the Dems, so it's going to be picking which brand of cold vomit they fancy chugging down.
5a. Brent - around $50, demand will drop, and Venezuelan oil will hit the market fully towards year end. Possibly Iranian too.
5b. Gold - around $4800, at least one AI wobble is going to frighten the markets
5c. Silver - around $100, same reason as gold.
6 - serious. The AI bubble will wobble, prelude to a burst, but I don't think it'll happen this year, but it'll cause havoc in the markets and global economy.
6 - not-serious. Trump will exfiltrate Putin from Russia a la Maduro from Caracas...
1. U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!.
Suspect Infantino has already got the fix in. Probable FIFA Crypto luanch soon afterwards.
Golden Boot : Kane, mainly on pens and getting the third and fourth meaningless goals.
Wales, NI and the Republic? Maybe Wales, but, No.
2. Early May.
The question's definition is tricky, but going much later than that means closer to 24 months after the GE, with the preferred option for the next being 24 months later, May '28 (otherwise it's looks like he's hanging on, desperately waiting for An Event).
Reeves gets DPM. Streeting to the Treasury, Mahmood to Foreign Office, Lammy - DCMS (Happy Time for Reform and Badenoch), Benn to HO. Alexander to Work & Pensions, McFadden to Scotland. Kendall to Health. Onwurah gets DSIT, Beccy Cooper (Dr) Social Care.
Darren Jones - Out. Nandy, also out, but in less humiliating fashion. But she'll still join the LibDems. Then flip to Burnham anyway.
3. Miliband.
The Party's Constitution might produce some really weird situations if Starmer goes, but Miliband will be an attempt to keep HypnoBoob at bay, since I suspect most backbench Labour MPs were really attracted to the role by Corbyn/McDonnell. This would give a distinctly, interesting, dynamic within the Parliamentary Party, Badenoch's second Happy Time, and for policy, add in whatever Mamdani gets up to.
4. Err, Democrats take the House, slim majority. Republicans retain the Senate, 51 seats.
5. Brent : 63. Gold : 3450. Silver : 58. But, G&S are in Sterling, so add 3% if Miliband becomes PM by mid-October.
6. Dragonfire used operationally; Black Sea or Gulf by the RN, or in Ukraine, by the Ukrainians. Let's go with the RN, in the Gulf.
Extra fun; Chinese RISC-V and GPUs/TPUs/NPUs are announced to be deployed in a data centre in, ooh, Kyrgyzstan or Tajikistan.
1. No idea, I gave up on football when money came into the game. (Even though I did find a £5 note in my boot one Saturday evening).
2.After the May elections; if not the Stoma will complete his stay until 2037,when he dies.
3. Raynor or Burnham.
4. Dems only take one of two, prob the House.
5. No idea, I have even less knowledge than in 2.
6. Elon Musk is murdered.
I should add: DJT will kidnap the President of Venezuela.
The world will wait, with bated breath, to see who kidnaps President Trump. But if the Dem party has any say in the issue they'll simply have him assassinated.
1 World Cup moved to China after FIFA's last minute switch. "We barred Russia from competing, now to be fair we bar US from hosting" says Infantino, whose family are all moved to Tibet for their own safety. China beat Venezuela in final after most teams withdraw under US pressure. Golden boot - Wang Dang (PRC). Wales / N.Ireland / Rep. Ireland all withdrawn, Scottish independence support at 80% after Scottish FA withdraw, mobs destroy and burn Turnberry and Balmedie after Doonbeg in Ireland is wrecked.
2. No reshuffle as government struggles to cope with FIFA fallout and Scottish dissent.
3. 2TK has clung to Trump's coat tails even as DJT's actions get wilder. He hangs on because Farage is in almost the same position. Green support doubles while Labour's collapses, Tories stay quiet.
3. Mid-terms, a shock Republican triumph as voters discover they like late Imperial Rome. Allegations of cheating by both sides.
4. Oil price low, precious metal high.
5. Wildcard - China takes Taiwan, world separates into Oceania vs EastAsia.
