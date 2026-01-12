Venezuela through Russian and Chinese eyes

In the previous post I suggested:
... the Venezuela adventure is ... forcing Putin to eat more shit as he is lamely reduced to asking that his tanker crew will be nicely looked after. Yep, lots of random shit happens on Planet Trump ... both Russia and Xi are utterly dismayed, as ever, by the casual ease with which perfidious western nations sweep away years and even decades of patient strategic effort: this time Venezuela, the latest in a long series
- that series including Libya, Syria and Iran-as-Middle-East-counterweight (and supplier of arms to Russia).
Taking Russia first: Putin really had set a lot of strategic store by Venezuela - proportionately, a lot more than Xi, for whom these things are merely road-bumps, however annoying and tactically unpredictable. Ditto Syria, ditto Iran. Putin is beholden to N.Korea, FFS, at the same time as trying to project a superpower profile, so these setbacks are pretty hard to swallow. The Bear with the sore head is unlikely to cut anyone any favours on its western borders, witness the performative missile strike on Lviv; but he'll be watching Iran with an awful sense of déjà-vue doom. Where to parade his plonker now, except in the Donbas?
China looks very different. Xi pretty much believes in regional hegemony! So Venezuela may be a bit of a setback to a maturing long-term plan, and oil is oil; but hey, Taiwan is the only thing he really cares about, period.
Also, he's looking forward to wiping the floor with Trump - again - this year. He played Trump brutally last year. You say 'tariffs', Mr Trump? Nope, and we raise you rare earth metals. Now, hand over your very best chips, lots of them, before we reduce your remaining industries to rust and dust ... That's the way, Donald, there's a good boy. Now run along.
And 2026 is the mid-terms ... Venezuela, pffft. Trump and Xi are scheduled for a couple of summits this year, and the Chinese will be expecting to ream him again. What else of gigantic strategic value will Trump give away this time? The dawning of the Chinese era stands to be accelerated materially in just a few months. Scary stuff.
ND
4 comments:
Did I imagine Trump signing "rare earth" deals with a bunch of other countries than China to diversify supply?
When will Intel's new chip fabs come on line in the US? My guess is that until they are up and running properly Trump (and anyone who comes after him) will just aim to string Xi along, ceding ground to gain time. When the US no longer needs Taiwanese chips then they can get far more hardline with China, and the gloves will come off.
More to the point, is Trump gong to tell Sam Altman he can't just buy up 40% of global memory production on a whim?
Otherwise, it pretty much doesn't matter how much production gets added in the USA, as it won't touch the sides of the global shortage that's being created. And that's before considering what happens if Taiwanese production gets blown up by Xi''s activities...
Matt - oh, yes, the rest of the non-Chinese world is scurrying as fast as its little legs can carry it to find & develop rare-earths resources. Ain't gonna be able to substitute for China's for a lo-ong time to come. That's a lot of leverage at a critical time.
PS, the (Chinese) production processes are in several cases so vile, I can't see many western nations rushing to onshore them - their Greenies won't allow it. So I assume some poor benighted third-world countries will be deputed to carry out that task ...
Sobers if by 'stringing along' we include the recently Trump-approved sale of 'Hopper' chips (Nvidia's H200) in large quantities - and that without increasing production, so it means fewer for US and other buyers - then the Chinese are only too happy to be strung along. It's gonna accelerate their AI efforts manyfold. Read this, and despair.
Post a Comment