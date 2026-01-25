Would he, wouldn't he? Yes, "Burnham Would"

Sorry, but the Macbeth idiom is irresistible. Presumably, after a full week of letting it be understood that any move by Burnham would be stopped dead in its tracks by the NEC, the Mcsweeney coven was hoping that he is
... not without ambition, but without / The illness should attend it
But no: whichever witches our Andy encountered on Newton Heath knew their man better:
When you durst do it, then you were a man
The Mcsweeney bluff was in truth a really easy one to call. So they block Burnham tomorrow: what chance then, for whatever hapless stooge Labour puts up in the by-election? "I know you all really wanted Andy ... but I'm hoping you'll support me now ..." A great rallying cry indeed, with only the thin chance of a haphazard but possibly lucky 3-way split to save Gorton & Denton for Labour.
Shakespeare again: let's imagine Mcsweeney's day-dream. The scene is some darkened Labour office in Manchester: Mcsweeney has Burnham marched in, sits him down, offers him a cup of instant coffee and saysYeah, right, in his dreams.
Great spectator sport. Amusing, too, to see Miliband's response for the cameras yesterday, impishly saying Burnham would be "a massive asset" in Parliament and that he hoped Gorton and Denton party members would have "the option" of selecting him as a candidate. He also hopes, of course, that Burnham would make him Chancellor.
More popcorn!
ND
© Nick Drew 2026
Mayor Burnham! - may I deign to
call you Andy?
We all do have the high'st regard
for you
