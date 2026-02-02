Mandelson: endless, shameless optimism of self-promotion

A few months ago we had cause to consider Mandy and his little ways. "Always plotting, always thinking creatively, always strategising" - even, or perhaps especially, when his back is against the wall [are we allowed to say that?]. Since then, he's been defenestrated from the Washington embassy and caught pissing up George Osborne's side street. But - the usual modus operandi - he waited for just a short time before he was back on manoeuvres. As Guido has documented, before the lame attempt to offer Trump-whispering advice in the Speccie, Mandy had been hawking himself around the meejah, and for some reason Laura Kuenssberg and her people decided to gratify him with a big set-piece Sunday interview. (Why??) Another carefully-crafted foray; and when he decided his week's work around SW1 hadn't quite had the desired effect, why then it was followed by another crafty tweaking of his tortuous, oblique "apology". And, as Private Eye noted, for the Mandy of 1998 it was Don't you dare say I'm a gay man! Now, it's Don't forget to say I'm a gay man!
Now here's the thing. These two big self-PR drives, separated by several months, have one significant factor in common (over and above his unvarying MO and the eternal willingness of the meejah to rise to his bait): on both occasions we may be sure he knew full well there was a barrow-load of shit coming his way. In such circumstances, maybe keep your head down? [are we allowed to say that?] No, not Mandy: all the instincts are still to get on the front foot and try to shape the agenda.
And what a barrow of ordure this one turns out to be! Has there been a bigger scandal since Profumo? As the hacks trawl the 3,000,000 new docs, more outrageous stuff turns up by the hour - and how much more might there yet be?
But, you know what? He'll stay down [are we ..?] for a bit: but somehow there will be a dream of redemption and another foray into the Westminster limelight. Maybe just a bit longer interval this time, though ...
ND
1 comment:
I have to agree, he’ll be his usual completely shameless self and try the same old ploy. You’d have to wonder if it might just work its magic once more.
That said, the insider dealing (or at least being an accessory to Epstein’s possible insider dealing and sending confidential government information to him) might result in criminal charges and/or extradition to the US. If he’s deemed a flight risk and jailed, he’ll be passed around the prison like a blunt.
Post a Comment