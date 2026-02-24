Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Mandelson: a nation rejoices

Was there a home or a hostelry in the land where a cheer didn't go up when the news broke?

Not knowing precisely what the law is as regards publicly discussing live (potentially) criminal cases, I'll settle for a few random, unworthy observations.

  • Gotta love the way Gordon Brown solemnly offered PC Plod his forensic account of how outrageously Mandelson betrayed him - sorry, betrayed the Nation - when in office just before and after the 2010 GE.  Hell hath no fury ... and it's never difficult to tell the difference between a dour Scotsman and a ray of sunshine.  Etc
  • Also enjoyed seeing Mandy crammed into the back seat of ... a Ford Focus!  Of all cars.  With three other coppers.  He won't have sat in a seat as lowly as that for the best part of 40 years!
  • Channel 4's "sources close to Mandelson" said that when Andy was arrested but not him, he reckoned the storm had passed.  Well, that's Mandy - always aggressive, shameless optimism in public, as we've said here before.  But - how much sleep did Mandy get, do we think, after Andy was arrested?
  • Nobody has much scrupled to disguise the exact location of his "Camden" house (= Regents Park).  Nice house!  
The show rumbles on.  Brightens up a damp February.

ND
Anonymous said...

Shurely My Noble Lord Fumblebum has been renting premises owned by the Rothchilds........

11:06 am

