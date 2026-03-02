A great weekend for this p***k to resign quietly

On any other news day, this would have been another nail in Starmer's coffin. That Special Relationship, eh?
All in all, Starmer will be pretty pleased not to have been the wall-to-wall weekend headlines. Heavy price for the Middle East to pay, though, just to spare these b******s blushes.
|By their friends shall ye know them
ND
4 comments:
A good weekend to bury bad news. Remarkable how sleazy the Paedophiles' Pals Party is. I mean, they've not had years in office to corrupt them yet.
I find it hard to keep up with der Sturmer's U-turns. Do I understand correctly that he's already U-turned twice on Iran? Has he yet promised to give Iran the Chagos Islands?
"Operation Epstein Fury"
This isn't going to improve the economic outlook one bit, Rachel won't be happy.
It's hard to keep up. From the Daily Sceptic:
"New Labour peer is suspended after it emerged he quit college role over ‘inappropriate’ sexual liaisons during work hours” – Freshly appointed Labour peer Lord Joe Docherty has been stripped of the whip while the party investigates claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour at work, says the Mail.
Post a Comment