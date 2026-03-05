Iran, and two men's revealing speeches

First, the utterly unspeakable Hesgeth, who should by rights be languishing in a gaol somewhere for his outrageous breach of security in running that insecure and actually compromised Signal chat last summer. There he is, mouthing off in ways scarcely befitting an unrestrained junior under-boss of a New York crime family, just before the capo decided he's heard enough ill-judged, unseemly braggadocio. (The Mafia idiom comes readily to mind in so many of Team Trump's doings.) And the empty boasting about the "effectively unlimited" magazine depth of US forces - it's clearly untrue, and who thinks it's clever? Xi will be at risk of splitting his sides.
Then, there's Starmer's performance when announcing that Trump may use UK bases "for strictly defensive strikes". Just look at the body language, from a man who, like a real political pro, can normally hold it together quite well when he's delivering absolute, calculating lies. His voice was shaky; he looked ill with worry; he wouldn't take questions. A shockingly unconvincing performance, in logic and delivery.
The sequence of events for this hollow man is obvious:
- Lose by-election due to Moslem vote going Green
- Half a dozen Cabinet ministers see their futures dwindling
- Hasty strategy meeting (i): must start heavy-duty pandering to 'the community'
- Trump off on another rogue mission of Netanyahu's devising, wants to rope in the UK: no! Channel Harold Wilson / Vietnam! Make it clear we're on the side of (peaceful) Moslems!
- Trump lets it be known bigly that this is the Wrong Answer: reminds Starmer the RAF is already heavily engaged in the region; and that he'll do whatever he pleases anyway; but that "disloyal optics" are not permitted
- Hasty strategy meeting (ii): "jolly helpful" that an itty bitty Shahed has landed somewhere in the Akrotiri region, and that RAF is been providing top-cover for Jordan (& Turkey?) anyway. Defensive defensive defensive! New statement. Grip podium. Square circle. Pander to both sides - & try to be convincing. Come on man, you can do it!
Gah. It's so transparent. But, I tell you - he intends to tough it all out.
ND
According to the Speccie, it was Miliband, supported by Reeves and Cooper, that blocked Starmer.
The international stage was about the only thing left to Starmer to look good on, that's now gone.
Events between now and June are going to be entertaining and depressing.
If I may mix my metaphors he's a shitbag of the first water.
But, I tell you - he intends to tough it all out..................tbf, what other option is to be had ? One is minded of the hysterical Clinton reaction to the possibility of DJT winning the election in 2016 : "If he wins, we all hang from nooses"
Even the spambots are giving Starmer hints!
On another blog the realities of 'International Law' are explored. More akin to Jungle Law. The US is the Big Beast with a loud roar and big teeth. OTOH US politicians frequently resemble game show hosts and Mafia types. Can chuck their weight about and act like Millwall fans. Makes the FO wring its hands and clutch pearls in despair
Poor old Starmer, trying to run a post-industrial country. We do not yet have the necessary PhD Influencer Studies courses at Cambridge and Oxford in place. The realities of media money making have not sunk in. Not really taken our place in the modern world to heart, time to create our own New Pattaya as well as firing up coal power stations and steelworks. Where there's muck there's brass.
