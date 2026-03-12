Trump screws up as bigly as Putin

From the outset of Putin's crassly conceived invasion of Ukraine, this blog has consistently criticised the sheer military and strategic incompetence of it. We can hardly forbear to do the same for Trump.
The Donald's theory of victory appears to be this:
- prolonged, well-telegraphed buildup of forces
- decapitate[1] the leadership
- tell Iran to install new leader acceptable to Trump
- new leader to hand over lots of oil via some splendid "deal"
- walk away after a couple of weeks, handsomely in profit
- not crow too openly about having tweaked Xi's nose
- approach the mid-term elections as the Man Who Brought The Mullahs To Heel
We needn't dwell on how the reality is best described as Netanyahu coopting[3] the military might of the USA to make real Bibi's longstanding wet dream: it's how the whole world openly discusses it including, belatedly, 99% of the American public, which until now had been either (a) hoping Trump might somehow work out for the best (Maga Republicans) or (b) not daring to oppose Trump openly, for fear of some vaguely defined domestic retribution (Democrats plus liberal elites of all colours[4]).
If you want to lose sleep seriously this weekend, have a read of this. Small-boat crossings on the increase? We haven't seen a tenth of it.
ND
_____________
[1] Well, tag along with Netanyahu's decapitation plan & pretend to be in control - read this, too.
[2] Funnily enough, the Venezuela gambit was working quite well, and Cuba was being lined up for a "quick deal" too, which could have played very nicely for the mid-terms[5]. Not any more.
[3] Did I say "coopting"? How about "hijacking and expending"? All Hesgeth's blather about "effectively unlimited magazine depth" was always, even a week ago, absolute nonsense. Stocks are already being drawn down from US forces in S.Korea. Taiwan looks increasingly like a lost cause, and S.Korea will presumably be readying its own nuclear programme. Indeed, probably the only reason L'il Kim doesn't chance his arm right now is the recognition that DJT is capable of anything.
[4] It was really noticeable how The US Establishment (media, judiciary, academia, NGOs, think tanks, institutes etc - even those that are essentially on the right) - initially went completely silent after November '24, and withheld much-needed criticism all through last year. Presumably they all feared for their funding (or worse) - and rightly so in many cases. That winter of silence has been thawing of late.
[5] The Dems had better not be complacent in their approach to the mid-terms: conventional wisdom of the "don't worry, it'll all be over soon" kind has been the downfall of many a lazy politician. The whole of the British left thought that about Thatcher in 1981. And we must be very cautious before assuming the US military will "refuse to obey illegal orders", as some spineless Dems have been urging.
"It was really noticeable how The US Establishment (media, judiciary, academia, NGOs, think tanks, institutes etc - even those that are essentially on the right) - initially went completely silent after November '24, and withheld much-needed criticism all through last year."
Yes because that lot were paragons of balanced and fair criticism of Trump Mk1............
I've taken to calling it Operation Epic Fubar.
On a different point: your ref (1) says
"Within weeks, Germany was at war with France, Russia, and Britain. Not because any of them threatened Berlin, but because an unconditional commitment to a smaller ally with a regional obsession had eliminated every reason for that ally to show restraint."
That's balls. The whole point of the blank cheque was that Kaiser Bill and his circle wanted a casus belli to let them fight a war with Russia, because Russia was industrialising so successfully that they felt that if they didn't fight her soon she'd be too strong to attack.
Professor Fischer explained this at the end of the fifties.
An alternative worst case scenario is that Usrael goes for the Serbia/Gaza option of destroying power supplies in Iran, and Iran responds by demolishing as many Gulf desalination plants as it can. Nasty.
And another thing: your link says "Secretary of State Marco Rubio ... was not whether to fight but whether to strike alongside Israel or wait until Iran retaliated against American forces in the region."
Why no third option? For example telling Israel "Your proposed action would damage American interests so don't do it. Don't forget who pays foots the bills for Israel."
The fact that such an option is unthinkable is surely revealing?
