The subliminal impact of $4 gasoline

As is well known, the USA as a nation is addicted to motoring. The "summer driving season" is a major phenomenon in the oil industry, when many Americans think nothing of driving thousands of vacation road-miles.
And various points along the price curve have mythical status. It used to be considered that "3 dollar gas" was something no President's reputation could survive: a simple metric for consumer inflation as it is felt in the pocketbook. More recently, "3 dollar gas" has become a semi-ironic [1] nostalgic look into the rear-view mirror: hey Bud, remember when we used to worry about $3?! [2]
But $4 is now a reality. I suspect that simple number alone could be a subliminal factor in dishing Trump amongst his regular base of support.
ND
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[1] To the extent Americans do irony
[2] To be fair, it was known to hit $6 - in California. But that state, like NYC, is often thought of as not really America.
3 comments:
Plan to fill my car tomorrow - at about £1.55/litre or £7.75/UK gallon. So 4 bucks even for a US gallon seems like pitiable whining to me. 4$ is about £3 - so Rachel is really taking the P, along with the French and Germans etc etc.
The DM tells me Mr Trump is going to kill off an entire civilisation tonight. Strong words, there have been some attempts at that sort of thing but they usually don't work very well. Heavy pruning usually results in increased vigour, you really have to get out the digging spade and the Gramoxone in the horticultural context. Chucking bombs and missiles merely loosens the soil a bit. Getting up close and personal is the only none nuke way.
Perhaps an amuse bouche to see if the Mullahs really do have a last gasp nuke up their sleeves. All this is just useless gabbing from Trump. He'll make a bit of a show and not much will change then he can take his bat and ball back home - I won.
Afterwards we can along with most European nations send Ambassadors and Prime Ministers to do some serious brown nosing to get the gas turned back on. That is what they are for, suck it up. Will the price of petrol come down - very very slowly is my guess.
If the Clerics/ Revolutionary Guard are wise, they will realise they don’t now need a nuclear bomb. They have a nuclear option of sorts.
The straits get shut. So any invader has to go home. That’s the best defence there is.
No one is coming for them now they know they’ll drone and missile the oil state US regional allies.
The only reason to have a bomb now, is to destroy Israel.
Which leads us to where we were before all this began in the latest phase.
However.
A promise to give up all nuclear.
Not to shoot so many of its own people.
In exchange for
Ceasefire.
&
Reconstruction loans at zero
Removal of sanctions
Re admittance to world trade
Imposition of the Hormuz tax to Iran.
Trump is defeated. Whatever he claims
Iran possesses a non nuclear- nuclear option. That no economy wants them to use again.
They can move on from their nation bankrupting, country ruining idea of a nuclear bomb and missile system to carry it.
Instead.
Concentrate on drones.
Sea drones. Submarine drones. Drone mines. Undersea drones.
Quick to launch.
Easy to hide.
Cheap to build.
They can carry on with all their terrorism too. Once the money is flowing along with the oil. But just hold off for a few years. Rebuild a bit. Regroup. Repair. Replenish.
Iran, might become stronger than ever in its very, very mild defeat.
Anon - but Israel wants to see Iran getting the Libya treatment with similar results. And they obviously have something better than fake news of Moscow videos. JPost today was treating Iran as yesterday's problem, on to Turkey next. They fund Hamas, dontcha know?
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