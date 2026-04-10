Asymmetric warfare: another mighty US fail

In keeping with our readiness to slate pathetic Russian military & strategic performance in Ukraine, once again we must even-handedly slate the current US debacle.
Which started (as is widely commented) with a complete absence of anything that could honestly be described as a strategy - just large-scale deployment of powerful forces that may fairly be described as tactically accomplished. But (as, again, we all know) tactics without strategy is just empty waste of effort - and life.
And materiel! I'm not going to open a laundry list here, but take it from me, US losses of important kit have been very significant, betraying a complete and utter failure of US doctrinal development for the drone era.
By stark contrast, Iran has clearly been developing - and executing - very appropriate plans for making the very best of its conventionally much, much weaker hand. It's as impressive in its own way as Ukraine's efforts (- with equivalent lack of guarantees of ultimate success).
We may only hope that the risible, contemptuous (and contemptible) triumphalism of Hegseth & Trump doesn't prevent the US military & strategic community from quietly learning lessons seriously, thinking very hard, and doing the right things, urgently and in depth. Sadly, we know from the ridiculous UK aircraft carrier debacle (thanks, Gordon), when you've been set on to spend all your money on crazy WW2-type projects like that, and the new 'Trump Class Battleships", such mega-distractions seriously weigh on the ability to do anything else.
On the plus side: we do know that Ukraine has comprehensively figured out this very traditional asymmetric warfare problem, both in theory and in deeply impressive practice: Taiwan may yet have time (though not much) to do likewise: and even the UK + Europe might be positioned to do something intelligent.
But will we? One unhappy perspective on this might be that Miliband's (and other nations') NZ obsession is the new national distraction that hinders our efforts. Not a lot of time for this to be set on track. As Russian subs patrol our cables, pipelines and offshore energy facilities, the analogy with 1938 is very uncomfortable.
ND
2 comments:
Never mind, that nice Mr Brown bought us two toy aircraft carriers.
I don't see us doing anything until we are forced to by events - currently government doesn't want to do anything about benefits, no one is interested in tax raises, so we're screwed.
We're far enough away from zones for there to be a low chance of a direct military attack, so cyber and infrastructure attacks it is.
A serious enough - to the public anyway - attack, like prolonged loss of energy, would likely to light a fire, but until then?
Post a Comment