Streeting will land us with Miliband

I'm off on a short hol, but I leave you with my view - a prediction that has been simmering for 18 months, as you know (check the Mili tag).
- It's clear enough why Streeting might feel his only chance (ever) is to move now
- He may get 80 signatures, but he won't get elected
- Not sure if Starmer will stand and fight - John Major did (and won), but that was different in material ways
- In any case, if Streeting moves, Miliband wins
ND
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PS: the lefties at Novara are often quite good on lefty stuff, but made a really ridiculous assessment on Tuesday evening. They said Miliband doesn't fly "because he's been rejected by the electorate before". FFS!
- The electorate ain't being consulted
- errr ... Harold Wilson 1974?
- errr ... Donald Trump 2024?
- - plus loads of French and Italian politicians who think nothing of going round for a second bite
1 comment:
Enjoy your holiday!
If Streeting triggers this over the next few days, then yes, we're going to get Miliband. I'm still hoping he'll back down, and we get the delight of Burnham losing a by-election, along with Labour losing the Manchester Mayorality, and Labour's soft-left going into meltdown.
If we get to see Clive Lewis' face as that happens, should it happen, I suspect it'll be meme-worthy.
Miliband plainly prefers to use others ambitions to further his own, having triggered this cycle off in the knowledge Streeting wouldn't be able to resist, and he could come along as the "if-I-must" saviour of the soft-left. Didn't think he had it in him.
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