Hattersley: a disarmingly honest old hypocrite

Well the tub of lard** lasted a lot longer than the lettuce, but now Roy Hattersley's gone.
Over the years he's come to our attention before, and BTL on the previous post one of our Anon's gave us two of Roy's fine pieces of cheery hypocrisy, both from the Grauniad. Another gem worth recalling is something he wrote in his long-running Diary in the same newspaper:
I do not believe that there are young women who get themselves pregnant to qualify for a council house. And even if I am wrong about this, it it to my credit that I don't believe it.
He knew he was in the wrong, but unlike most of these left-ish rogues, he didn't mind admitting it. Refreshing in it's own way, I suppose.
ND
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** Oddly, that episode of HIGNFY seems to have been expunged from the www
4 comments:
He appeared a few times on the excellent BBC* R4 program UK Confidential programme looking at cabinet papers from the late '70s and early Ä80s and claims at least once that they knew what needed doing but didn't have the political capital.
I find it very hard to believe having lived through that period and remember the vitriol from him and the rest of old Labour when it came to the Tories of that time.
*I don't say that very often, in fact not at al now as I don't watch ar listen to anything except More of Less.
Got the feeling that that episode was pushing it legally at the time it was broadcast - intended to provoke him into action.
(Did he agree to appear and then pull out at the last minute? That'd certainly wind the production team up.)
Somewhat sure it's been repeated, broadcast, but my memory is correct, that may be the reason it's not available via the intertubes.
Up until now.
But an awful lot of HIGNFY is so specific to the time of broadcast. Then again, there must be more than a few episodes poking at Mandy.
I'd forgotten that he was a big defender of the Williams sisters (12/14/16), three schoolgirls who had babies at remarkably tender ages.
"The Williamses are victims of what we once called the cycle of deprivation. The daughters of a twice-divorced single mother have given birth to three babies who, although not yet weaned, are already destined to slip further down into the pit to disadvantage."
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2005/may/30/socialexclusion.economy
But be fair, it was on Boris's watch that the baby of a murderess (at 14!) was handed to a homosexual couple for adoption, who killed him when as the Mail puts it, he "suffocated during sexual abuse".
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