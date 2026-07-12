The great Miliband guessing game

Well, then: is it to be:
- Thanks, Ed, but you're not needed now
- Ed, I need you to to stay where you are, it's great job you're doing in keeping the greens onside
- Ed, you're my Chancellor - you're the only one who can solve Rubik's Cube
- Ed? No no, it's David I wanted on the line
- Rosebank (gas) and Jackdaw (oil)
- DESNZ capital budget being sacrificed for Defence spending: where does the axe fall?
Rosebank is a bit different: it'll be produced via a floating structure / subsea completion. Again, the structure is complete and making its way over from Norway, but the briefing is, that's being done at the producers' own risk. And if it's a 'no', it could be used elsewhere. Also the argument for loacl oil production, though still perfectly sound, has just a couple of extra (low) hurdles to jump: and Mili has staked his colours to the 'No Rosebank' mast - so, a bit of humiliation involved.
What would be even funnier, is if he gets offered the Treasury provided that he green-lights both Jackdaw and Rosebank on his way to the DESNZ door. Does Burnham have a sense of humour? He certainly likes industry and jobs.
2. OK, so the A46 Newark Bypass extension has been sacrificed for Defence spending. Big deal: it was only ever a nice-to-have. Yep, the big capital budgets to be raided will be those of Mili at DESNZ. Now most DESNZ capital schemes are loaded onto electricity bill-payers' bills, the big exceptions being:
(a) HMG's equity contributions to Sizewell C, given that EDF refuses to take equity risk (which we've written about many times)
(b) The farce that is Carbon Capture and Storage - by far the biggest (thus far) at £21bn (sic) of HMT's best pounds, NOT recharged to bill-payers. Very unusual. And very stupid.
I think we can guess which will be the sacrificial lamb, notwithstanding Mili's considerable attachment to it.
More popcorn, please, as I raise a hopeful glass to Burnham's sense of fun.
ND
1 comment:
Which option involves the least effort, the minimal amount of ruffled feathers, and can be communicated via a post-it note. That will be his pick.
CH
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