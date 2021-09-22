Energy Crisis Rumbles On

First of all, what does anyone expect when the whole world (a) is trying to stop using coal (yes, even China and India, though not trying very hard); (b) has installed epic quantities of wind power; and (c) is recovering strongly from the pandemic, including running big schemes for massive infrastructure development? Oh, and the world's biggest producer (little Volodya, this means you) is willfully holding back supplies for political reasons?
Commodity price spikes, that's what.
Although every country will have its special circumstances, the basic phenomenon is hitting everyone. So - the market (and it's only relatively recently that the gas market has become global, thanks to LNG and the gradual cessation of mad oil-linked pricing in the Far East) is functioning correctly!
One of the first things that will happen is that US shale producers (those still standing, that is) will be dusting off their drilling plans, having experienced an awful 18 months of rock-bottom gas prices. That'll help. (Wonder whether Boris will take another look at fracking, too ... but not this side of COP26!) And not just gas production: the economics of a whole range of energy-related items will change, too: grid-scale batteries - the major beneficiaries of electricity price volatility, which is what we're seeing - are making absolute fortunes right now. Some will benefit hugely, some will not: the list is endless.
But what might policy makers stumble into at a time like this? Actually, Kwasi Kwarteng gave a very good defence of the free market when he spoke over the weekend (as did Boris in his incoherent bumbling fashion): hopefully this means they aren't inclined to intervene in stupid ways. The principles they've given for NOT bailing out the tiny suppliers (who shouldn't even exist - a real indictment of Ofgem that they ever got supply licences: many of them are outright scammers), but ensuring the smooth functioning of the "supplier of last resort" mechanism, seem prudent enough. But the need to intervene in the chemicals industry (which I think is fair, given we are in uncharted territory) might result in mission-creep on other fronts. The special-pleaders are forming a long queue ...
What else?
Russia: the Euro-wallahs are pretty angry with Putin's naked ransom-holding over Nord Stream 2. What will they do? Germany has an election coming up ...
Europe: expect plans to shut down coal & lignite plants to be thrown into reverse (but not this side of COP26 ..!) Even the Graun has noticed that Europe is fundamentally hooked on natural gas, whatever the greens might like to wish for.
Nukes: EDF will be salivating at the prospect of a large-scale failure of nerve by HMG on a new public finance mechanism for more new nukes. Rolls Royce won't be far behind with their odd "mini-nukes" plans (they aren't so "mini" at all).
Lefty-greens: these types never miss an opportunity to set up their demented wails ("if only we had gone over to 100% wind five years ago, none of this would have happened ... oh, wait a minute ..."; "this shows the need for 100% nationalisation and a New Green Deal which involves everything we've ever wished for including Trans Rights, all bundled up together in green string") etc etc. I think we may safely ignore them, just as Kier Starmer wisely does.
COP26: The entertaining prospect emerges that November's COP26 might take place against a background of power cuts, if not to the conference hall then to industry. (Actually I think that's more likely in Feb-March, but we'll see). In any event, the whole thing has become more problematic for Boris and his longed-for global "king of the world" PR triumph, because even though most countries will politely defer big "retrograde" measures until after November, few of them will nowadays have quite as much stomach for "wind power solves all problems", or "you rich nations can easily afford $100bn p.a. for us developing nations" - in private, anyway.
There are loads of other potential ramifications but I'll stop there for now.
Will the lights go out? Regular readers will know I endlessly back National Grid to prevent this. But this year, the cost of doing so will be very high indeed. And you know what? If we get a serious cold spell, they might actually fail this time.
ND
10 comments:
Kwasi comes over as someone who understands the theory but won't be much use when shit hits the fan.
Where do they get these people from?
"Where do they get these people from?"
Usually Oxford but in his case Cambridge and Harvard.
We used to have technocratic types who told us they knew and could do better.
Then we had managerialist types telling us that they know and can do better.
It is becoming increasingly apparent they do not.
Over the pond there is the rise of the rich(?) who tell us they know and can do better.
In some ways I prefer the continental model where at least to some extent knowledge and power is not concentrated in one set of hands.
I reserve the right to change my mind once AFD win in germany.
"Where do they get these people from?"
Eton, then classics and history at Cambridge. Then Harvard, as dearieme says. Rather oddly, he seems to be floating the idea of windfall taxes today. Not sure who it is who is reaping a windfall that needs to be taxed.
At least the wind has picked up today, so hopefully more power available.
Uranium prices at 6 year high. China is building nukes big time, while the West is shutting them down. We had 25% of capacity covered by nuclear fifteen years ago, now 15%, soon to be 5%. I asked ND in a previous thread where the power comes from on a still frosty day in winter.
https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20210909566/why-spot-uranium-prices-have-climbed-to-a-6-year-high
China stepped up its efforts, with the nation accounting for over 60% of the new plants commissioned over the past decade, he says. The World Nuclear Association said the world’s roughly 440 nuclear reactors require some 79,500 metric tons of uranium oxide concentrate each year and in a 2019 report, it forecast a 26% increase in uranium demand from 2020 to 2030. Hinze says there are “clear signs that China’s government and leading nuclear companies are committing to large scale nuclear expansion following the release of the country’s 14 Five Year Plan,” and UxC expects China to surpass U.S. nuclear capacity before the year 2030.
"the Euro-wallahs are pretty angry with Putin's naked ransom-holding over Nord Stream 2"
The EU would never think of using economic pressure for political ends, would they?
A pity the UK can't say "OK, Vlad, we'll buy it!" and ask them to turn on the taps between NS2, Balgzand in Holland and Bacton. I didn't realise we had a potential connection to all that lovely Russian gas.
A thought occurs - North Sea gas and oil companies routinely remove millions of tons of CO2 from oil and gas, and inject it into rock formations, sometimes for storage and sometimes to flush out more oil and gas.
"Sleipner has since 1996 performed removal of CO2 from produced gas, and injected and stored more than 19 million tonnes of CO2 in the Utsira formation (by end of 2020)."
https://www.equinor.com/en/what-we-do/norwegian-continental-shelf-platforms/sleipner.html
Why can't some of that be diverted to the UK? Obviously it'd need cleaning, but that shouldn't be too much of a job and the North Sea is covered with pipelines.
Usually Oxford but in his case Cambridge and Harvard.
Love the forelock tugging. Is it natural or were you trained?
Notice that (at time of writing) the price per MWh has dropped below £120, despite entering the evening pickup, thanks, one assumes, to wind generation (finally…) getting going. https://www.bmreports.com/bmrs/?q=eds/main
The future must be on battery and pumped storage or, ah-hem, “demand management” via shedding loads either explicitly via smart meter limiting or pricing (or both). Not saying I’m in favour of any of this, but you can’t fight the inevitable.
