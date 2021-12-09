Not a very merry Xmas in Downing Street..or the Country

A new baby, no money, no friends....attacked for a party he did not even go to.
Boris won't be full of Christmas cheer.
He has a lot of mouths to feed on his PM salary. Even more now but his happy day is not so much for Boris Johnson.
I won't be surprised to see him quit in January. He always wanted to be Prime Minister and he has been. Because of Brexit it will always be remembered and Covid would have ruined anyone at the helm, there was just now way to come out of it looking good. Even the Goddess of the Left in New Zealand or Princess Nicola in Scotland have started to come unstuck.
More worryingly, who will take over. I fear Rishi has not the 'common touch' of Boris. Raab is an idiot who doesn't know where Dover is and Liz Truss is more likely to be another May than a Thatcher. None of us could stand Gove, although his streetwise and intellectual heft means he is probably the best of the cabinet.
Luckily for them, they only have to face Sir Kneel of Lockdown and have a stonking majority to defend in any election.
More widely, in times of Crisis we have typically had more PM's and also in the new media age, I wonder if over-exposure to politicians is reducing their sell-by dates even further. Even Thatcher may have found the endless well of hate emitting from Twitter difficult to live with.
Is this the new normal, that prime minsters only last two to three years before Tory MPs get in a tizzy and have them replaced? Doesn't seem much of a way to run a country.
There are plenty of good reasons to be angry with Boris, but be careful what you wish for. Does anybody seriously think that several months of party bloodletting, followed by the appointment of Sunak or Truss would lead to a fresh general election victory?
FWIW, my choice would be Gove, but I would really hope for everybody in the Westminster village to take the opportunity of Boris's absence, and Christmas, to calm the f down.
