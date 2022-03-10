EU: Federasts Gleefully Jumping on Crisis

The say the EC is full of devious people always waiting for opportunities to offer the unchanging panacea: "the solution is more Europe, not less Europe!" And what better opportunity than a full-blown crise? In fact I seem to recall some proto-federast opining, donkeys years ago: Europe grows, crisis by crisis. Never let a good one go to waste, eh?
Well they're gleefully jumping all over this one, n'est-ce pas? Budgetary restraints out of the window; joint militaristic measures; getting Germany to pay for everything, ... and I'm sure they have a big wish-list of other stuff they'll take the occasion to get through, by ramrod or stealth.
Makes you more glad than ever to be out of it, no?
Incidentally, they'll be watching the highly effective US/UK intelligence effort with much envy. Couldn't you guys, errrr, let us in on that? Please ...?
ND
We only managed to escape from the EU because they didn't have an army. This oversight will soon be rectified.
I wonder what will be the language used by the EU forces. Esperanto ?
Don Cox
From Wikipedia, on the army of Autria-Hungary:
"To aid communication between the multitude of ethnicities, the army developed a simple language called Army Slavic, based primarily on Czech."
