Gas Price: This Should Be Obvious, But ...

This is off the scale - and totally unsustainable. In the sense that the west cannot sustain what we normally consider civilisation like this. (Graphic: BBC)
"Civilisation is energy intensive" (James Lovelock, 2005)
Arrest the Labour Party and set them to mining coal under the North Sea. They need to re-connect to their roots, don't they?Or would it be better to use the eco-fascists?I know: use both.
It looks like a real rise followed by a speculative bubble.Am I right in thinking that the main cause of the real rise is the rising Chinese middle class wanting more home comforts ? Don
Rising demand in China, certainly: but the whole thing kicked off (last January, see several blogposts since) with (a) a cold winter in the Far East and (b) they & the Koreans et al were actually trying to cut back on coal use!(Not that China cares a fig abt CO2, it's that coal smog actually kills their people by the thousand)
that's Jan 2021, BTW. I wrote about it in Feb 21, predicting a surge in inflation
I seem to remember the last spike was quickly deflated by some LNG shipments being diverted to Europe.But plenty of other stuff happening, like grain prices spiking. (Watch out, Middle East).
"Not that China cares a fig abt CO2, it's that coal smog actually kills their people by the thousand"As it did in London before the Clean Air Act.Don
So, do I let my fixed price tariff expire this month and go for the capped variable rate? How long is HMG going to stand the pain of forcing the energy suppliers to lose money. Until after the May elections but then what.I don't think a few LNG shipments are going to hold this one down. Never mind we can all save £0.001 growing our own veg.
"As it did in London before the Clean Air Act."Lomborg points out that air pollution in London decreased at the same pace before the Clean Air Act as afterwards.https://www.amazon.co.uk/Skeptical-Environmentalist-Measuring-State-World/dp/0521010683
RPI hit 26.9% in August 1975, it's currently 7.8%. Anybody care to make a punt as to how high it will go?The Thatcher government introduced a tax and prices index (TPI) to show how price increases were mitigated by tax cuts (remember those?) I wonder if that is still calculated?
