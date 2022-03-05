Putin addresses the world

Forget NATO's conventional capacity. Putin has stated that he is going straight to WW3 if we interfere - whether he screws it up or not. Now interference includes sanctions.So. Who's ready to die for Ukraine ? Who's ready for their kids to die for Ukraine ?Putin is not about to be murdered or deposed by his own.It's WW3 or appeasement and we have been at fault all the way.(Putin hasn't undertaken conscription for the numbers needed to invade wider Europe which gives lie to the "He'll take us all over" crap.)
