New UK Energy Security Strategy

It's usually part of the normal C@W service to pre-digest blockbuster energy announcements from government and serve you up a swift precis & crit. Sadly, if the new Energy Security doc is indeed published today as heavily trailed, I'm very tied up and won't be able to oblige in quite the usual timeframe.
Handily, though, Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday delivered himself of a short speech on the subject which I assume hits the highlights. So here are some key phrases he offered, in sequence, that we might wish either to qualify heavily - or dismantle completely. Or maybe even agree!
"Expensive gas is the problem. Cheap, clean, homegrown energy is the solution"
Well it might be if there was any
"For as long as we depend on oil and gas – wherever it is from - we are all vulnerable to Putin’s malign influence on global markets"
See the final point, though. "For as long as ..." - that's gonna be rather a long time
"... with gas prices at record highs, and the price of renewable energy plummeting ..."
(a) - errr, yes. (b) - errrr, ...
"[we] will set out a new Energy Security Strategy to supercharge cheap renewables and new nuclear"
At least he didn't say 'cheap new' nuclear! And we know EDF is incapable of building a new plant inside 10 years. Remind me - what binding commitments on timescale has RR made for its so-called SMRs ..?
"It remains the case that there will continue to be an ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming decades"
Oh yes. He got that one right.
ND
3 comments:
Better get fracking.
Is the North Sea and Atlantic gas really all used up ?
Nuclear fusion is the long term answer, but what do we do in the mean time ? Relying on wind and solar is clearly absurd. They can only be a bonus on top of the reliable supplies.
The SMRs seem to be taking longer to build than they should. A bit more urgency here would reduce the power cuts. Otherwise, we will soon be back to the late 1940s, when we had regular power cuts.
Don
""... with gas prices at record highs, and the price of renewable energy plummeting ...""
Really?
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2022/04/05/windfall-profits-for-roc-generators-running-at-1-billion-a-month/
"Clearly the ROC scheme was poorly designed from the outset, but Blair was so keen to push ahead with renewable energy that he was blind to its obvious flaws. Now we are paying the price.
For November 2021 alone, the windfall profit for wind, solar and biomass was £711 million. This is the profit over and above a market price of £50/MWh.
Profits will be even greater now, with market prices over £220/MWh. Indeed, windfall profits are probably already running over £1 billion a month.
There is clearly now an unanswerable case for a drastic revision of the ROC scheme. There will doubtless be legal challenges. However, if these prove to be insuperable, the government should instead institute a windfall tax. There are of course precedents for this."
At least it confirms that whatever the government plans the core strategy will be to rinse as much money as possible from the already impoverished taxpayer.
I despair, and add this slightly OTT tho' pertinent entry as Guido's quote of the day, as it is 100% on the nail.
"George Bridges, former Brexit minister, writing in The Telegraph…
“Ministers say the Conservatives are a tax cutting party, but they are putting taxes up. They say they want a smaller state, but they want to spend more on levelling up. They say they are on the side of business, but are raising National Insurance on employers. They say their party is compassionate, but benefits will rise by about 3.1%, while inflation is set to hit 9%.
The government’s incoherence and confusion stems from a deep-seated malaise within the Conservative Party itself. Since 1997, gradually and at times imperceptibly, many Conservatives have acquiesced to the political consensus that the steady rise in state spending and taxes is somehow inevitable, and that reversing this trend would be politically unpopular. Rather than focusing on cutting taxes, the Party has extolled the virtues of government “investment”. Other Conservatives disagreed, but for years the cracks were papered over.”"
And this confirms what I smell in the rural air around here (over and above slurry)
https://commentcentral.co.uk/countryside-polling-shows-swing-to-labour-in-tory-heartlands/
"New polling from the Country Land & Business Association (CLA) has revealed a major shift in the political allegiances of rural voters, with data showing the Conservative lead on Labour slashed since 2019."
I believe now that even Corbyn would have been hard pushed to make such a complete mess of the country as Johnson and his thugs have done.
Done with voting. Done with being shat on.
Does anyone really think the current Labour Party would make less of a mess of government than the present Tories ?
This is not the Labour Party of Attlee, Wilson, Healey, Callaghan, and their colleagues. It's a bunch of ignorant half-wits.
I suppose a Green Party government would be worse.
Don
