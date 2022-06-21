Amusing Week in the Culture War

|'Nuff said
Secondly and outright hilarious is Amy Callaghan, an SNP MP, who has been recorded saying something she now greatly regrets. (Well, regrets having been caught, anyhow.) Guido has the full gen here, and her grovelling apology which is a gem, nay, a veritable collectors item of the woke art.
... a wholehearted apology to anyone who have been hurt or triggered ... I have been searingly reflective and honest with myself. Whilst I can’t forgive myself for how inappropriate it was for me to frame my input in this way, I owe everyone, not least survivors and my constituents, an explanation: I am both sorry and, ultimately, take full responsibility for my words, as insensitive, poorly worded and misplaced as they were. I’m taking full accountability for the hurt and disappointment I’ve caused ... This isn’t good enough... Zero tolerance can’t be a slogan, it has to be real... I got it wrong... I can see now how hollow and inappropriate ... I cannot condone the way this was presented on my part. This was wrong, insensitive and I am deeply sorry. I am hugely saddened that I have let myself down in this way... this isn’t reflective of who I am as a person. There is a complainant who has been let down this week by my words and by my party. There is no moral high ground or false equivalence when it comes to misconduct. We must do better, myself included.
I am guessing there's a woke handbook that contains all these phrases, and you just cut-and-paste them into your statement of contrition when you feel the need to abase yourself. This one must surely be an 8 or a 9 on some scale? But curiously she doesn't offer to resign or get herself to a nunnery or anything meaningful; so we can't be plumbing the full depths of this turgid stuff.
ND
1 comment:
Is Animal Farm no longer a book that is read?
Or 1984 ?
It begins with shaping the language to match the doctrine. Ends with famine caused by a failure of agriculture, due to throwing brand new tractors into furnaces, to hit the steel quota, for tractor production.
