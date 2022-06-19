Shorting Germany?

Anon, BTL previous post - "any investment suggestions?" ...
Well we can't and don't do financial advice or recommendations on this blog, so DYODD etc.
But here's something from Capx which is a clear enough recommendation from somebody else: buy dollars and Italy, sell Germany!
|Blast from the past: 2010
Personally I went 'buy USD' when the whole current thing kicked off which I date to Feb 2021 (when I first reported far-east gas prices going through the roof here) - a general rule of mine over the decades. He who underestimates the latent strength of the USA is often doomed to a big disappointment. Saved me in the late '00's when I shorted GBP @ 2.10 in '07 (hat-tip CU, I might add: I can even tell you which pub we were in). We tracked its glidepath down on the blog, all through the financial crisis.
Gold hasn't been quite as effective this time around.
How much further down can £ go? Well 1.05 (1982) is the all-time low (That's what it says when I looked it up just now. From memory, it actually went a bit lower that year). The psychological floor represented by 1.00 is apparently quite sturdy. That's not a prediction, by the way.
ND
No comments:
Post a Comment