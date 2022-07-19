A solution to the world's energy problems

... and also the issue of, errr, removing plastics from the ocean.
Yes, fortunate we are that the genius who is Terrence Howard is alive at this time of peril, with his novel solution to the Grand Unified Field theory. It has lots of beneficial outworkings, which he is now offering to the good people of Uganda. To solve many of their most pressing problems. Of course.The Gruaniad, (home of George Moonbat), describes this as "impenetrable batshit" - but what do they know? Bunch of racists.
Anyhow, pour yourself a cool drink and enjoy his presentations, starting with this gem. Then graduate to his lengthier expositions. Don't let the sun get to you: it can lead to hallucinating ...
ND
2 comments:
Don't mock the lad. I had lots of wild ideas like this when I was half way through studying my Science A levels.
A little knowledge plus a lot of imagination leads to plenty of fantasy, especially if you read SF books too.
Don
e to the i.pi = minus 1
(I could prove it once)
if that isn't a Grand Unifying Equation, I don't know what is
Post a Comment