Putin's Pen: Friday Caption Compo

Here's L'il Volodya signing Something Important (the annexation document?); and note, by way of weighty and none-too-subtle symbolism - classic Russia - in the display case is a model of the sunken cruiser Moskva. So this is obviously revenge, writ large.
Compo: your speech bubbles for some of this motely crew. I'll start you off.
No.13 - Couldn't we have found some carpet instead of this manky kitchen flooring?
No.15 - Shut your face and get your T-shirt in the wash!
ND
4 comments:
"The lamps are going out all over Europe, we shall not see them lit again in our lifetime".
7. "That's a very scrawny neck..."
13 Is that bloody pen ever going to explode?
“Dear Diary.
The sharks with lasers sabotaged the pipeline as ordered ..
Everything is going exactly as planned. Soon, all the world will belong to me….”
‘…….hmmm…Admiral number ten.. .. how would you spell the sound of Doctor Evil style, world domination, living in a secret volcano, maniacal laughter?’
Post a Comment