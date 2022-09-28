Lightening the tone: that WW2 pirate's ship returns!

This was to have been your weekend treat, but in light of the global gloom and local BTL burblings, here's a diversion for an autumn Thursday while we wait for CU to bring us more proper economic input ...
Remember this story of aerial derring-do, espionage, and not a little smoke & mirrors?
I promised you'd hear it here first, if and when the legendary Lockheed G-AFTL returned to these shores. Well, it has. Registered to Fighter Aviation Engineering Ltd, one Graham Peacock, it is undergoing very careful (and somewhat secretive) restoration at Sywell Aerodrome, Northants. Aerodrome - love that word.
At the same time as the restoration, some equally careful aviation detection work is going on, in the long-running attempt to get to the bottom of some of Cotton's pretty implausible claims and the myths that have grown up around them (which he would have loved). The old airframe has many secrets to reveal. Serious progress is being made and a tru-er story may be told some day soon. I have photos from the inside but I'm not permitted to share them yet - sorry!
Read that story again and enjoy!
ND
My guess is the photos in the airframe of the aeroplane in the aerodrome,
Will be denied by the Kremlin,
The White House will neither confirm or deny
Sweden will spend a small fortune coming to the same conclusion about the legendary Lockheed G-AFTL
JT
