China on Russia / Ukraine: as expected

Why is Germany playing silly-buggers over tanks for Ukraine? If the answer is "no", then say so.
Readers will know I have long maintained that Xi is the spectator with most interest in what transpires in Ukraine - and that he will have marked Putin's card in no uncertain terms.
Owen Matthews in the Speccie seems to have it nailed. This, from November (I missed it at the time) is a short, but great read - and may still have salience on the tanks issue. After all, Biden isn't exactly rushing forward with the Abrams, is he?
Beijing and Moscow pledged to come to each other’s aid militarily in the case of a foreign invasion of their territory and if special conditions were satisfied concerning the cause of such an invasion. That extremely canny and prescient proviso, inserted at Chinese insistence, would effectively exclude territories recently annexed during wartime, thus releasing Beijing from any commitment to respond to attacks on annexed territories in Ukraine.
But everything points to a new Russian offensive in the offing.
ND
4 comments:
The Leopard tanks.
Reports that Germany has agreed, and not agreed, to send its own, and allow others.
Scholz supposedly says, ‘ he will not be driven to making statements to fit a news timetable.’
Bigger idiot than he appears.
Means the stories drip out without him. He won’t get the credit if it’s a popular idea.
Will get the condemnation if it isn’t.
Easy. The US pressures Germany into sending its tanks (and allowing everyone else to send their German tanks) to Ukraine where they get chewed up in the fighting. Guess who now needs new tanks, and who is the only country able to supply them in any sort of decent time frame? Yes, you guessed it, the US of A. Funny that.
The entire Ukraine war is being run for the benefit of the US, and they will make sure it continues as long as those benefits keep coming. It has nothing to do with morality (as we were laughably earnestly told when this all started) and everything to do with making sure the US is still Top Nation in a decades time. The Russo/Ukraine war will end precisely when its in the geo-political interests of the US for it to do so. So not for the foreseeable future......
The tanks will need crew, obviously. Not as well trained as the countries lending them.
Well, Defense Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Milley both say training to operate and maintain complex tanks like the M1 would take months, and that Ukraine already has hundreds of tanks at its disposal. Austin actually said "What we’re really focused on is making sure that Ukraine has the capability that it needs to be successful right now ... between now and the spring ... we have to pull together the right capabilities." - i.e. not complex tanks. Milley and Austin think Strykers, Bradleys, MRAPs (many with excellent night-time systems) are more useful. According to NBC anyway:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/top-us-officials-dont-want-give-ukraine-tanks-rcna66753
It seems like it is ever-so-eager Poland & the UK that is applying the pressure on Germany over tanks, not the US. Though maybe Biden and his operators are dithering on this one. I wonder if Poland is planning to provide "volunteers" to drive/crew their Leopard 2 gifts to Ukraine, to overcome the training timing issue.
Post a Comment