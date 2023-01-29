The C@W Probate Awards

I am just coming to the end of almost exactly a year's worth of resolving a family probate claim, which I tackled myself - seeing as how I reckon I can read & understand a form written in English ... and the solicitors candidly told us they'd inevitably be asking us to do almost all the legwork anyway.
Forms? Check the HMRC website! Heaven help anyone who finds themselves dealing with some of the really complicated trust, and overseas-related, stuff. Should these things take so long? Well of course I know that a year isn't remotely unusual, so I can't and won't complain, trying though it is. Inevitably these days, you find yourself dealing with a load of bots of greater or lesser "intelligence" - and sometimes real people too, ditto. My dealings with various institutions (approx 20) have caused me to take names along the way; and so here are the top- and bottom-placing organisations on this sample of (let it be stressed) just one full process.
Bottom: Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, who were recipients of a legacy in the Will.
I had read that this organisation has more money than it knows what to do with. Well, it felt like that: and now it has more - and its delay between being asked for banking details and supplying them; & receiving the money and acknowledging receipt, were quite egregious. Bear in mind that several other charities were also in the picture on exactly the same starting-timetable, so there's a comparison to be made. (Quickest off the mark - which is entirely appropriate from every perspective - and very courteous with it, was British Red Cross, BTW).
Top: Barclays Bank.
Unfailingly prompt, competent, and in the early days actually quite ingenious in finding ways to make things go more smoothly, from a rather messy starting-point. And pleasant, with it. Thank you, Barclays.
These things are possible!
ND
6 comments:
Any national scale charity is a racket run for the benefit of its execs.
Commiserations and well done for getting to the end of it. I did probate on my late grandmother’s tiny estate (as solicitor’s fees would have eaten into a big wodge of the value of the disbursements). As you say, OMG, the forms. Did you have the joy of visiting your local probate office ? — I recall having to do that to swear some oath or something like that. And there was just a single asset in the estate, cash in the bank. And two beneficiaries. Goodness knows how convoluted it would get with anything more than that.
The biggest improvement would be to simplify and explain for the layperson what information you have to provide and how it needed to be submitted. But I often suspected the opacity was a feature, not a bug, in order to deter most people from trying to manage the process themselves and resorting to paid-for legal advice. Which, once you know the in’s and out’s of the system, is money for old rope...
Word
We are more like the French than we like to admit, in that both nations have legions of not particularly onerously-qualified functionaries earning a nice wedge doing stuff that's not so difficult - here it's the UK lawyers, in France it's the notaries doing what our Land Registry does but taking a fat cut for it.
A timely post. I'm at the beginning of the process for my brothers estate. Its mind boggling.
Any clues how to declare some obscure Russian shares that were delisted last year?
Clive - no, haven't had to visit the probate office: dunno if it's covid WFH thing, but it was almost all done on line, with a couple of 'phonecalls along the way.
Anon @ 8:52 - I am absolutely no lawyer and therefore categorically not qualified to give advice. But my pragmatic suggestion would be that unless the value was (before the delisting) very big as a % of the total estate - in which case I guess you need professional advice - a pragmatic way forward would be to (a) declare a reasonable estimate of value at date of death, to put down a marker on the IHT forms; (b) get grant of probate and then (c) see what's to be done about selling them; (d) declare +/- after the event. You have some leeway to true-up after the event, as I'm doing right now with shares whose value changed between date of death and date of sale following grant of probate.
If any asset is totally illiquid, i.e. no transparent price to be had, you always need to proceed on a first-instance reasonable estimate.
If any C@W reader knows better, shout loudly because, as I said above ...
