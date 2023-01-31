Regulations, Regulators & Grenfell: a disgraceful instance of misplaced laissez-faire

There's a utopian school of thought, perhaps most neatly summarised by Thoreau: "That government is best that governs not at all". Well, he must obviously have dodged a fair few of the nastier contingencies of life, and had a *rather optimistic* view of the character of some of his fellow men.
Grenfell is in the news again, with Gove's latest statement that what he termed "faulty" government guidance was partly to blame for the disaster. Well, indeed. We daily depend for our lives on good regulations and good enforcement, whatever Thoreau thought from the comfort of his log cabin. The leader of K&C Borough Council (whom I happen to know personally and he's a decent bloke) honorably felt the need to step down after Grenfell: but in the face of a lousy regulatory set-up, what more could he realistically done? (Always assuming, of course, that it won't be discovered he presided over a council meeting where the officers said: "Members should be advised that out recommended cladding is crap, but it's cheap and we imagine you won't want to spend any more".)
I have fellow-feeling for him, not just from personal acquaintance but because during my time as Chair of Housing in a large London borough, we were pioneers in addressing condensation in tower blocks by the use of cladding. We inevitably relied 100% on the officers - as an absolute matter of course - to ensure the materials under consideration were suitable, just as we relied on them to supervise the erection of scaffolding etc etc etc. It worked, in every dimension, and our excellent cladding of many years ago is still there, working as intended. But what could we have done if our officers were incompetent? (Except hope to find this out on some innocuous matter, and get rid of them.)
So: good regs and good specs required. But also, good and effective enforcement by competent and adequately-resourced regulators. Hey, this is (sometimes) life and death; and we are surrounded - pace Thoreau - by crooks, idiots and lazy bastards on all sides.
The dreadful facts are - and George Osborne's laissez-faire regime as Chancellor ** bears huge responsibility for this, IMHO - that regulatory agencies everywhere are appallingly under-resourced. In this I include incompetent staff, but also pure lack of staff and budget. Almost every application procedure that I know of - and in my energy dealings I have frequent contact with Ofgem, the EA, the ONR etc etc - starts with self-declarations on almost everything; and when approval is granted, subsequent monitoring is almost always of the "mark your own homework" variety, with reporting by exception only.
Perhaps the most visible consequences of this approach are in the shape of much-reported spillages of sewage, the EA being amongst the most resource-deprived agencies as well as sewage-spills being high profile events. But let me also add that, far more disconcertingly, the regulatory framework around the nuclear industry is seriously creaking at the seams. What EDF is getting away with on their intended new project at Sizewell (still in the planning stages) is pretty bad: and some of what happens at Sellafield is nobody's business, it seems.
Mark-your-own-homework suits a lot of people. But some of them are crooks. If Grenfell wasn't bad enough, some day there'll be something even worse.
** If someone can demonstrate that today's situation dates from pre-2010 I will retract that. But I don't believe it was anything like as extreme back then.
"EA being amongst the most resource-deprived agencies"
The problem is that "resources" come from taxes, which are already much too high. The NHS, like the army of the Roman Empire, has an insatiable appetite, so there isn't enough tax left over for "everything else". And the NHS staff, like the Roman army, keep demanding pay rises.
Funny how Government funded charities, especially where equality or sin taxes are involved, never seem to have problems with funding. (with the proviso that there is *never* enough funding for any of these agencies)
Perfectly happy to be corrected, but wasn't the cladding at Grenfell there in accordance/complying with EU regulations ?
& about the "source of the fire".. will be have to wait for documents to be released under the 30 year rule before that information is made available to the public ?
We've never been too smart on regulation, frequently used as a barrier to the "little guy", whilst barely punishing transgressions of the "bigger guy", when scaling should allow those with smallest footprints leeway, and leave those with bigger footprints in mortal terror of things going awry.
Part of the reason state-backed enterprises love us, soft touches with wallets out, rewards frequently guaranteed and the risks passed to us taxpayers by way of thanks, and all for the princely sum of handing out a few well padded sinecures.
Has it been ever thus? I don't know, but we seriously need to start some legal equivalents of Putin's defenestration fetish to stamp down on it.
According to this
https://www.insidehousing.co.uk/news/news/official-told-safety-campaigner-to-show-me-the-bodies-when-warned-of-tower-block-fire-disaster-inquiry-hears-74889
Officials were warned and ignored the danger.
"He claimed that he told Mr Martin that if Approved Document B was not reviewed, then another fire like the 2009 Lakanal House blaze was “inevitable” and risked multiplying the six fatalities in that fire by a multiple of “10 or 12”.
“Brian Martin’s reply to me was: ‘where’s the evidence, show me the bodies’,” his statement added. "
I am not sure how more money would have helped.
