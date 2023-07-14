Seven months ago I wrote that in his problems with public sector pay on many fronts, Sunak had been immeasurably helped by the sheer number of concurrent disputes, and the extreme claims being made in some of them. There was 'obviously' no scope for him to concede them all, so he would find it easier to resist[1] them en bloc.
And thus, it seems, things have transpired. How many PMs have even been able to stand at the lectern and say, no more talking, that's yer lot - and plausibly get away with it? But, plus or minus the junior doctors, he might have done.
Even more remarkably, he even chucked in a culture-war twist: the award is to be partially funded 'by "significantly" increasing charges for migrants coming to the UK when they apply for visas and the levy they pay to access the NHS'. To my amazement this has been very little commented upon (yet), and we may guess any belated squeals will not be originating officially from the Opposition front bench[2].
Is this the fabled Smack of Firm Government? It has some of the trappings. And in Starmer's current mode of saying 'no' (to the considerable dismay of the Left & the greenies) to everything that anyone suggests deserves a call on his largesse when putatively in power, presumably he's essentially going to take this development lying down - though it is always possible to script a hostile soundbite in response to anything.
So how does it all play? Does it basically strengthen Sunak's standing with voters? Or will it be a cause of sullen resentment? A lot will depend on "whether it works", i.e. whatever inflation does next. In any event, Starmer's stern stance makes resentment a lot harder to parlay into votes for Labour, so maybe it's the smaller parties that pick up the resenters. Which, of course, may be a decent second-best for the Tories at the next GE.
ND
[1] Of course, BTL here Kev has pointed out the remarkable inflation-busting 'award' already made (passively, under the triple-lock) to pensioners, possibly to be repeated next time too. But, hey, priorities / politics / votes.
[2] I find it hard to believe we've heard the last of this. Not least, because the Tories are likely to big it up in order to provoke a leftie response.
I may be naïve but why are not potential employers of imported labour required to provide accommodation and support services for their new employees.
Sunak might as well stick - at least until election time when he will be put out of his misery or until a general strike (very unlikely) but possibly the only weapon to force HMG into defeat. A pyrrhic victory anyway. Economically the Tories are defeated anyway, the Tories broke the economy and can't fix it. He only dares to play the 'that's yer lot card' because he has an iron rod stuck up his bum and has no choice.
Now just suppose Labour does not win the next election - they might be wise to sit this one out but won't because they are desperate to play with the wheels and dials of power. But if they lost what would/could the Tories do, therein lies the difficulty - which Tory faction might win come 2024/5? The right wing ERG lot or Sunak's supporters or even the Trussites.
Not easy to see what they would/could do. Which applies to Labour as well. Labour will have strong pressure from the Left to spend and dish out pay rises. Not considering which Labour faction will be on top. So we are left with the prospect of voting for two parties and getting one of say six factions all of whom hate each other and will fight from 2025 onwards.
Lurking behind the scenes is the US v China spat with Russia being a nuisance. And US elections at the same time as ours. A lot of instability.
Worse, the US looks to be hoovering up all the useful technologies and industries for itself and sod the rest of us. All in the name of holding back China. Well that idea will hold back Europe as well and the UK is left playing tail-end-charley picking up scraps.
