The politics of (green) compulsion

If, as seems likely, the Tories held Uxbridge as a reaction to Sadiq Khan's ULEZ extension, well, we ain't seen nothing yet.
The UK has reduced its CO2 emissions by more than any other country** since 1990 - but this was achieved by (a) going for the low-hanging fruit (i.e. phasing out coal) and (b) de-industrialisation. Although this hasn't been remotely cost-free, the costs have been loaded onto electricity bills and, frankly, haven't really been noticed. But that phase of the game is rapidly coming to a close: very little low-hanging fruit remains down decarbonisation way.
The cost of such potential still to be exploited in the power generation sector is rising rapidly
Aside from incremental efficiencies that arise naturally from technical evolution, we've barely started on home heating, transportation, agriculture and much of heavy industry. And decarboning those will be very costly indeed.
And then there's Behaviour. Less travel. Less meat. Less creature comfort. The greens, from Swampy and Greta to John Selwyn Bummer (© Jasper Carrot) have all been pressing government to start 'changing behaviours' - that's our behaviours - and while they'd rather that to be via 'leadership' and 'persuasion', there's little doubt that ultimately they mean compulsion.
I have a strong suspicion they won't be getting any change out of any UK politicians of any party (except just maybe a few Green Party hopefuls) this side of the next GE. In this context, Khan is right out there on his own - and being rapidly disowned by Starmer, naturally enough. Miliband has been well and truly sat on, so really it's only Ed "Drax" Davey we still need to hear from on the subject.
ND
____________
** France, of course, would claim to have had a lower-CO2 starting-point, thanks to its nukes
5 comments:
…” Although this hasn't been remotely cost-free, the costs have been loaded onto electricity bills and, frankly, haven't really been noticed.”
Speak for yourself.
In an all electric home like mine the cost is £335 A Month. £4000 + a year.
Most days in the winter December-April, the heating was on in ONE room only. The mould, for lack of heating, is terrible. The interior of every exterior wall gets mould.
That’s the price for a very standard three bedroom semi detached.
What BQ said. Admittedly it was a mild winter, but a daughter actually didn't turn on the (electric) heating in her rented flat at all this winter, living under a heated throw.
BQ - get a decent dehumidifier. We use ours cos the caravan lives outside in all weathers. Move it from room to room.
We have open chimneys and woodburners - and oil fired heating/water. For once cheaper than gas, though still twice the 2020 price/
https://www.appliancesdirect.co.uk/p/arete12l/meaco-arete12l--dehumidifier
ND - but it still doesn't alter the fact that while we are donning our hair shirts, the rest of the world is burning coal like it's going out of fashion... record quantities last year.
If sea levels are due to rise X feet, why did Obama buy a beachfront estate, and why aren't Sandbanks house prices collapsing?
https://www.theguardian.com/money/gallery/2023/jul/21/homes-for-sale-near-uk-beaches-in-pictures
Totally off topic, but if you can get there it's looking pretty good at the moment, like a giant's cauldron.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJfiMhqLgTY
BQ & Anon@4:42: The advice to get a dehumidifier is very good, not only to make the place less damp, but because a dehumidifier is greater than 100% efficient in turning leccy into heat. All the electricity the dehumidifier uses turns into heat, plus you get extra heat from the change of state of water vapour into liquid water - the magic of recovering the "latent heat of vapourisation" as it was called when I was at school.
The blogger below measured this for his dehumidifier, and calculated he got 5.89 kWh of heat from using 3.87 kWh of electricity, or a COP of 1.52 - though this depends on how damp the place is.
https://www.iwilltry.org/b/heat-your-home-with-a-dehumidifier/
So if you could achieve this for 180 days over the winter, at the current 30p/kWh leccy cost, you'd save about £109 per year in leccy, assuming the dehumidifier was in a room you actually wanted to heat (and the noise & airflow didn't annoy you, or emptying the tank!). So ROI time is under 2 years! Even if the COP was only half that good (1.25), 3 to 4 years ROI. Nice?
