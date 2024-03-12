Sidney Cotton's Pirate War - revisited

A couple of years ago I ran a couple of posts on the piratical old rogue Sidney Cotton and his WW2 exploits in the famous Lockheed G-AFTL; and how it was returning to the UK to be refurbished. Several of you said you enjoyed the tale. But I hadn't updated the story for you: and now's the time.
I'm pleased to say the illustrious aircraft been restored to full flying glory (- in fact, possibly even 'better' than before because I can tell you the newly-installed interior is rather more sumptuous than it ever was). Recently it's been a centrepiece in a big display at IWM Duxford, 'Spies in the Skies', on WW2 aerial reconnaissance. I'm including the link here: it works right now but I suspect it'll be coming down in the near future as they draw stumps on the display. But there will be other opportunities to see the Lockheed because it is flying perfectly well now.
Also on offer from the IWM is this short film (click above) on the plane and a little of its history. We need to be a bit cautious on the story, because Cotton was a serial liar - a shame, because the true story is riveting enough without his self-serving embellishments: see those earlier blog posts.
On another aspect of the IWM display, they were also showing a short official film on Bomb Damage Assessment in WW2 - link here. Different times: the destruction of avowedly civilian targets being cheerfully discussed in the film would count as war crimes today. O tempora, o mores ...
Bombs: whenever some prat complains about Dresden I point out that the Germans were still bombing London and Antwerp.
that's me, then, dm. They aimed at the city centre, not the suburbs where the industry was.
"Dresden, the seventh largest city in Germany and not much smaller than Manchester is also the largest unbombed builtup area the enemy has got. In the midst of winter with refugees pouring westward and troops to be rested, roofs are at a premium, not only to give shelter to workers, refugees, and troops alike, but to house the administrative services displaced from other areas. At one time well known for its china, Dresden has developed into an industrial city of first-class importance ... The intentions of the attack are to hit the enemy where he will feel it most, behind an already partially collapsed front, to prevent the use of the city in the way of further advance, and incidentally to show the Russians when they arrive what Bomber Command can do."
Churchill to Ismay, 28/3/45
"It seems to me that the moment has come when the question of bombing of German cities simply for the sake of increasing the terror, though under other pretexts, should be reviewed. Otherwise we shall come into control of an utterly ruined land ... The destruction of Dresden remains a serious query against the conduct of Allied bombing."
