Guardian Goings-on (1) Electric Vehicles

For a while now, it's been clear that the Grauniad isn't just broadly on the side of the greens (hardly surprising), but that it has a positive editorial policy of proselytising, not to mention smoking up the embarrassing facts. For example, it ran a 'myth-busting' series on heat pumps, which was straining every sinew to say "heat pumps are wonderful, don't let anyone tell you otherwise", except that the last residues of journalistic integrity forced it to admit that the first half of that statement needs qualifying (heavily) in several dimensions, to the point where the second part looks pretty silly. Likewise, it ran a series on how wonderful electric vehicles are, not to worry about recharging etc.
Except, actually, EV drivers seem to fall out of love with their costly acquisitions, subsidised or not (and notwithstanding the acceleration, hohoh, with which even J.Clarkson is supposed to be deeply in love). This clearly manifests itself in something long suspected by skeptics, namely that the resale value of EVs is turning out to be pitiful. This is, incidentally, for very good reasons.
Someone in the trade has decided the ideal place for an attempt to arrest this highly damaging phenomenon is, of course, the Graun. Which has obligingly let fly with a lengthy, risible puff-piece trying to talk up second-hand EVs: ‘Spectacular bargains’: why now is a great time to buy a used electric car in the UK.
What sort of journalist could take pride in being told to write such tosh? I haven't heard quite so much disingenuous 'talking his own book' nonsense since the Beeb allowed a representative of the used car fraternity to announce that, during some pronounced downturn in new car sales a few years ago, it would mean that prices of second-hand cars would be going up! (... 'because nobody wants a new car, so they'll be buying second-hand cars instead and demand will go up'. FFS, man, if there's a recession in car buying it'll hit the entire sector!)
Well, I suppose Kath Viner feels it's all hands to the pump. I look forward to the next in this series - perhaps "why doesn't your village volunteer to have a small nuke planted next door? You could get up a petition ..."
More on this 'journalistic' behaviour to follow.
That must have been the piece I read which argued that since the price of EVs was about to fall you should rush out and buy one. Surely even the dim beggars who read the Guardian would realise that falling prices mean you should wait, not rush. They might even twig that falling prices for new EVs might lead to falling prices they will get in future for selling their EVs when they've tired of them.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/aug/28/hyundai-to-double-hybrid-range-as-demand-for-pure-electric-cars-slows
The entire green industry is tarnished from beginning to end. You can make a case for EVs in very polluted cities, even though you are probably just moving the pollution from the city to the power station, as is the case in China. However as vehicles they simply don’t work compared to current cars. I remember Giles Coren wrote an article in The Times about how awful has electric Jag was and how happy he was to get rid of it.
@ ... simply don’t work compared to current cars.
recently I bought a very decent new VW, 1-litre engine (3-pot). It develops almost exactly twice the power of a comparable model I owned a couple of decades ago. But it ain't twice as heavy! Result: ultra smooth, ultra quiet, pulls well, and mileage is phenomenal - I've had 68 mpg on a longish open-road journey, two-up + weekend luggage; and it averages 55 mpg (we live in town, BTW)
now that's how you save energy: relentless refinement of ICEs
"during some pronounced downturn in new car sales a few years ago, it would mean that prices of second-hand cars would be going up! "
Thats exactly what happened 2 or 3 years ago. Sales of new cars fell, not due to lack of demand, rather due to lack of supply, caused by supply chain issues, in turn caused by covid lockdowns. So all the people who wanted to trade their old car in for a new one but couldn't were channelled into the second hand market instead. Prices went through the roof.
So a drop in new car sales is not necessarily due to lack of demand, it can be down to lack of supply. And that demand will show up elsewhere, in the secondhand market. So maybe the salesman knew what he was talking about.......
"why doesn't your village volunteer to have a small nuke planted next door? You could get up a petition ..."
Assume this was made in jest but there is a move to use EV batteries within homes (minus the car).
Towards the EOL the batteries can still be cycled albeit at a lower rate (70-80%) but sufficient for passive storage of energy either from solar panels or from the grid if they have a smart meter, exploiting the near negative KwH prices. Based on Vehicle-to-home (VTH) technology.
Also avoids some of the issues with recycling if there is a reuse to extend the battery life. Some (speculative) investment opportunities out there if you search.
https://www.futuretracker.com/post/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling
Perhaps a future energy thread - minus Guardian input.
@ Sobers:
But as it happens, the downturn in question was a recessionary one, not an inflationary one
ND - and filling it for a 300-mile journey takes about two minutes, not 45 expensive minutes plus the coffee and cake "may as well while I'm waiting".
If you go to a car rental firm, the electric ones are always the last to go out of the door.
"But as it happens, the downturn in question was a recessionary one, not an inflationary one"
Could still have the effect of inflating second hand values. If money is tight people will run their existing car longer rather than trading it in on a new one, thus reducing the supply of second hand cars into the marketplace. And presumably cars fail MOTs and get scrapped at the same annual rate, recession or not, so the number of people looking for a replacement car will stay stable. Ergo a drop in supply and stable demand could well equal rising prices.
The new and second hand car markets are very different beasts,. Its not as simple as saying 'There's a recession, new car sales are down therefore demand for them is down therefore demand for second hand cars is down too, so their prices will fall as well'. Given most people want a car, if they aren't buying new ones they may well be buying old ones instead.A recession may affect the demand for cars at a given price level, it probably doesn't affect the demand for 'a car, any car, to get me from A to B' so much.
A second hand car is a substitute for a new one, but a substitute that cannot be manufactured. You can't make second hand cars. Its not like an expensive product vs a cheaper (but new) version of the same thing. If demand for expensive TVs is down, and demand for cheap TVs is conversely up due to people having less cash to splash, the manufacturers of cheap TVs will increase production to meet that demand, so prices won't rise. That can't happen with second hand cars, the supply is largely fixed at any given time, and being reduced by mechanical failure at a fairly constant rate.
I think you unfairly malign a second hand car dealer as an idiot or as just talking his own book when he probably has many years practical experience of how prices fluctuate in his marketplace.
The DT also ran a full double-page puff piece recently, about how wonderful electric cars are and how you shouldn't listen to anyone - especially owners of same - who tell you otherwise.
I assumed it was "sponsored content", which is almost certain if the other "quality" papers are printing the same guff.
"...avoids some of the issues with recycling..." indeed. But not the issued with them exploding or catching fire. A life-expired massive Li-ion battery is not something I'd really want in my house, thanks anyway.
The supply of second hand cars is sort of elastic - what happens as second hand car prices rise is that marginal decisions on repairs after MOT failures etc go in favour of repairs, and thus the working life of old bangers is extended, thus increasing the pool of second hand cars.
The ultimate example of this is Cuba, where old America iron got made to last vastly longer than it did in America, due to the total non-existence of replacements.
I'm currently running a 16 year old diesel estate, I suspect I'll still be running it at 20 years old, mainly because a decent replacement is fairly expensive so it's really worth sweating the asset. When second hand cars were cheaper, I was running cars which were more like 10-12 years old, I'm not willing to pay current prices for cars of that sort of age.
Not only is supply of second hand cars somewhat elastic, the entire market is a continuum, from brand new, to demonstrator models, to nearly new, to 'used' with warranties, to outright old bangers. Lots of people - enough people - are open to buying anything that suits them (even if some folks will only buy brand new on some sort of 'principle') so that you can't point to a clearly demarcated cut-off.
In this, it is like the property market.
When demand is weak and supply is fine (which is how it was in the case that I alluded to), one should be highly suspicious of anyone talking prices up (see "electric vehicles" above).
I absolutely agree that, at the bottom end of this spectrum (cars or property), prices have less far to fall, and get "compressed" much less accordingly than prices of assets higher up. But fall, they do. It's a continuum, how could they not? - unless there was some truly irrational behaviour happening on a large scale. But these markets arbitrage very effectively.
Incidentally, I have three times taken advantage handsomely from this "compression" phenomenon, by timing a housing upgrade near the bottom of the market. In two out of three cases we "lost money" on the place we were selling, but took advantage of the compression to upgrade to somewhere more expensive - the price of which had fallen much more in absolute terms - and much better than we'd have been able to afford either side of the market bottom.
