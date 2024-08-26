Bullsh*t Book Blurb Award: the outright winner is ...

I have genuinely never before met hyperbole in this league: someone is really pushing the boundaries here. My attention was drawn to it when encountering somebody laughing out loud in a bookshop - at the back cover of a document entitled Everyday Hero. Deep breath, clear the coffee cups ...
- orchestrate soaring lives
- materialize your sovereign genius
- a calibrated blueprint for making true masterwork ... illuminates coming generations
- neuroscience-based techniques to turn hurts of the past into daily heroism
- wisdom to upgrade your aliveness, incubate sublime serenity and dignify the spiritual liberty that creates a beautiful life
... and so on. The author of this astonishing literary, errr, thing, is one Robin Sharma - "a globally respected humanitarian ... one of the most widely-read writers alive".
Actually, no, he isn't. I'd ask for my money back, except I didn't buy it.
Got any favourites to share?
It's AI, innit?
Turned up to 11, evidently.
AS in reality. Artificial Stupidity. E.G. The DT's automated moderation will remove any comment with the words "Homo sapiens" in it because homo... they've done it to me twice, so clearly not AI that learns from mistakes, rather Artificial Stupidity.
Welcome to the future...
ps. Seems the new commenting platform actually PUBLISHES my comments - and then leaves them there! Hallelujah!
Until you & yer fancy Latin phrases start tangling with our auto-mod ...
😘😘
To be fair, bs merchants from the subcontinent have been around since at least the 1960s and perhaps before that, if you include Madame Blavatsky's Hidden Masters.
I didn't catch that name. "Sham"? "Sharlatan"?
I read a book, many years ago, which claimed to be 'comparable to Tolkein at his best'. That should have been, 'comparable, at its best, to Tolkein'. There weren't many best bits.
Going to quote from it now!
