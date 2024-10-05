"Basically free energy" - weekend fun

To round off our erudite session on flywheels: BTL on the previous post, one of our anons offered us this little Irish video for our edification.
It contains that oft-heard and seductive phrase "basically free energy", upon which we are told Ireland will build Europe's biggest hydrogen economy. (Hang on a minute, hasn't German already discovered basically free energy?)
Well, the voice-over has a pleasant manner. And we do get to learn about a grid-scale flywheel in action, if nothing else. A moderately entertaining quarter-hour of your time.
There're two sorts of Free Energy in thermodynamics: yer Gibbs Free Energy and yer Helmholtz Free Energy.
But neither implies that energy ever comes free.
I do apologise for intruding science into a discussion of the World of Ed.
With a little tweak.
“If you think health care/green energy is expensive now, just wait 'til it's free.”
P. J. O'Rourke
