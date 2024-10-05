Saturday 5 October 2024

"Basically free energy" - weekend fun

To round off our erudite session on flywheels: BTL on the previous post, one of our anons offered us this little Irish video for our edification.

It contains that oft-heard and seductive phrase "basically free energy", upon which we are told Ireland will build Europe's biggest hydrogen economy.  (Hang on a minute, hasn't German already discovered basically free energy?)

Well, the voice-over has a pleasant manner.  And we do get to learn about a grid-scale flywheel in action, if nothing else.  A moderately entertaining quarter-hour of your time.

ND

Posted by
Labels: , ,

2 comments:

dearieme said...

There're two sorts of Free Energy in thermodynamics: yer Gibbs Free Energy and yer Helmholtz Free Energy.

But neither implies that energy ever comes free.

I do apologise for intruding science into a discussion of the World of Ed.

1:06 pm
Bill Quango MP said...

With a little tweak.

“If you think health care/green energy is expensive now, just wait 'til it's free.”

P. J. O'Rourke

3:02 pm

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)