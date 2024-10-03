Flywheels for the Grid? Calling all engineers ...

The challenges posed to any electricity grid by ever more intermittent sources of power in the fleet are well known. The UK grid (and others) is not bereft of means to deal with this - at a cost, and specifically a cost from which the said intermittent sources are shielded. Indeed, advocates of renewable energy have largely been allowed to get away with putting their fingers in their ears and chanting LahLahLah on the subject for years.
There are two basic challenges, and grid has consistently expanded its toolkit to meet them, with plenty more ideas yet to be implemented. The 'immediate' issue is the occasional instantaneous fluctuation that threatens to upset the frequency of grid output: the longer-duration issue is the near-complete non-availability of wind and solar power on other occasions, including just those times when they are most needed. The ever-reducing amount of fossil-fuelled power available to the grid impairs its ability to respond to both challenges - but it still gets by[1]. The difficulties shouldn't be overstated, even as the costs shouldn't be understated.
Anyhow, it seems there's a new game in town. One of the many ideas that have been floated over the years is the use of the good old-fashioned flywheel, and it seems the grid is going to give it a go. (It only addresses the 'immediate' issue, by the way: of technologies currently available, only gas-fired power can systematically address the dunkelflaute, now that we have no more coal-fired plant.)
My question is: do we have any physicists or power engineers out there who can comment? Some of these bright ideas turn out to be fads / daft / complete duds / ludicrously costly / several of the above[2], and personally I don't have a view[3].
Over to t'readership.
ND
___________
[1] To an extent once considered theoretically infeasible. Ah, the perils of academic a priori reasoning ...
[2] Using hydrogen for the longer-duration issue comes to mind
[3] I will, however, suggest that the putative savings the grid claims it will make using these flywheels - "£14.9bn between 2025 and 2035" - fail the basic do-we-believe-this? test by a long way. FFS!
Yes, but you probably won’t like it.
One of the best solutions to consumers of reactive power presenting their demands to the grid (and thereby requiring sources of reactive power which is increasingly costly to generate) is to simply price them off the grid.
Quelle horreur! I can quite picture your expression now at such a notion. But hear me out. For years, reactive power consumers have been freeloading off of other loads.
They’ve been let off paying their way due to their making an inherent demand for a product (and creating a blocker to product development and enhancement through their insistence on their legacy product being continually supported despite a steadily reducing user base). So, now they have to pay up. In commercial electricity tariffs, high reactive loads are already differentially priced. So this just needs to be widened and deepened.
To get to the technical bit, which I’ll have to abbreviate for the sake of the length of this post, most reactive power demand comes from 3-phase motors. Improving motor controls, especially with variable frequency drives, reduces reactive power consumption (in effect, when you turn on a motor, for a few milliseconds, it’s effectively a dead short on the line). Variable frequency drives are more expensive than the usual soft-start controllers. But they reduce reactive power needs. Incentivising better power control systems through the price mechanism seems the right way to go.
Of course, those who previously enjoyed a subsidised supply but now have to pay their way will surely whinge. But isn’t this what capitalism is all about?
I loved the paper edition of the Telegraph's headline about a "roll-out" of flywheels. I pictured flywheels, in certain knowledge that they are born free but are everywhere in chains, making a mass roll-out over the countryside, demolishing everything in their paths. Like Day of the Triffids but worse.
Maybe the flywheel sites will be surrounded by lots of anti-tank guns, ready to destroy any flywheel that makes a dash for freedom. Or maybe flywheels will be installed on old oil and gas platforms so that it's the fishes rather than us who must worry. Or install them up highland glens, which can be provided with huge trenches across their mouths to trap the flight-for-freedom flywheels.
If anyone knows, could he tell me whether the flywheels are intended to rotate about a vertical or a horizontal axis?
Come to that, how are the flywheels to be protected from the occasional earth tremor?
You know, I think I might prefer fracking in our neighbourhood to huge flywheel sites. But not both, please.
" I pictured flywheels, in certain knowledge that they are born free but are everywhere in chains, making a mass roll-out over the countryside, demolishing everything in their paths."
I give you Panjandrum, one Britain's less successful wizard wheezes from WW2:
https://www.military.com/video/operations-and-strategy/second-world-war/the-great-panjandrum-scares-a-dog/1123500263001
Think of the rubbing of hands and smiles in China and India at the thought of all that steel that the UK will have to buy. To get enough energy so that the generator lasts for an hour, or two, will mean a huge/heavy flywheel. If anything breaks, or if the control circuit goes 'phut', I hate to think of a flywheel going on the loose.
Clive - many thanks.
Systematic over-specification is a perennial issue. The classic is water: all water in (our) system is potable - but how much is drunk?
As regards electricity, the joke is that the manufacturers / scientists etc who require really hi-spec electricity, every time, make sure they guarantee it themselves by one means or another. So the grid really is over-specifying.
What do these phenomena cost us? And, yes, "capitalism's answer" (if capitalism were a political movement, which it ain't) would tend to be: drive regulation in a different way - to make the parasitic buyers pay for what they want / need
Yes, the problem of storage/balancing is traditionally addressed by saying "we'll use big batteries, or hydro, or hydrogen" - none of which are anywhere near actual productive use, or haven't been developed at acceptable cost, or are (hydro) physically impossible due to a shortage of suitable valleys.
Good thing we've still got some available gas. And talking of which:
"The International Energy Agency (IEA) views the risk of full stop of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine as significant after 2024 and includes it into its forecast for the gas market in the next year."
"...any flywheel that makes a dash for freedom..."
Actually this is a scenario that really needs to be thought about. Any flywheel with sufficient angular momentum to be useful will necessarily be enormous, and will therefore represent an enormous amount of stored energy. Any kind of failure, physical or control, will be catastrophic. A bit like giant Li ion batteries, really...
Whatever, I expect once someone actually does the sums (do we have anyone left who can do sums?) and finds the whole idea beyond ludicrous, we'll never hear of it again.
When, if ever, will we come to our senses? But despair is a sin, as Jerry Pournelle used to say.
Our company did some work a few years back for an outfit called Isentropic. They were (at the time) a new startup exploring the possibility of grid scale energy storage using thermal storage of electricity. The basic principal used heat pumps in a reversible process storing energy in insulated containers filled with rocks!
It's a slightly different proposal than using flywheels, the advantage of which is the ability to dump large quantities of energy into the grid at short notice. The company seems to have gone quiet so perhaps they found some technical difficulties that they couldn't overcome or maybe found that it wasn't an economical proposition?
PMacF - @ Any kind of failure, physical or control, will be catastrophic. A bit like giant Li ion batteries, really...
Too right. AFAIK, there's only been one really big LI battery fire, in Australia (one of Tesla's), away from built-up areas. But in densely-populated UK and elsewhere, these big grid-scale batteries are proliferating like crazy - and not in remote areas, either.
Not my area of technical expertise at all: but strictly as a layman I'm guessing Sod's Law will mean that one day something dire will happen - and when it does, it's clear from all accounts it'll be truly dire
We all need to remember the successes of technology, though: it's trivially obvious that flying is potentially dangerous, but few give it a moment's thought and the accident stats are very favourable. Ditto nukes. I doubt I'll be getting nightmares about rogue flywheels
(not withstanding that when I was a local councillor on the Road Safety Committee, we had a ghastly case where a bloke on a road crossing was hit by a tyre that had rolled / bounced half a mile down a road (a hill), and killed him outright ... to our eternal collective shame and disgrace, it must be said that some people laughed when the account was read out)
