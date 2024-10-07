Revenge of the SPADS (2) - the morning after Sue Gray!

We told you so!
* * * * *
Scene: a poncey coffee bar in a hotel off Northumberland Avenue. Slumped in a chair, semi-comatose and with a silly grin on his face, is a disheveled SPAD. An older SPAD enters, orders an evidently much-needed coffee, turns, and spots her colleague.
SSS: Hey - how late did you stay?
JS (groaning): 3. But it was worth it! Sweet, or what?
SSS: Oh, to be young again! It was a good evening though.
JS: It's a pity we had to move on from the Downing Street Spaddery - there was easily enough booze in there to last the night. But then the Victoria Sponge came home unexpectedly and was mooching around a bit, wondering where the noise was coming from. Awks!
SSS: Gotta hand it to you, Sparquin, you did say you were going to see off the Grey Lady. Kudos! But this was way ahead of schedule.
JS: Well, the skids were under her, well and truly, the meejah were lapping it up. And The Mac himself was joining in towards the end, he was royally pissed off with the way she was queening it in Washington. Incidentally, so was Lammers. Her last friend at court. And he wouldn't let her have an Embassy when they were wondering what to do with her. So: off she goes to her super new "nations and regions" job, eh? Look out Andy Burnham! And lucky Angela, haha, they''ll really enjoy working together closely - two big birds with one stone! Sorry, no offence Molly. By the way, who did you get to write that press release? Genius - barely a trace of sarcasm. Who was capable of that on a Friday night?
SSS: RuRu wrote it, and we got Sophers to brief it - she can do that stuff with a straight face. So you liked "I look forward to continuing to support the prime minister in my new role", then?
JS: Tops! Everyone knows what anemic crap like that means. We were still taking turns reading it out loud at 2am. Hahahaha-aargh! Jeez, I'm ill.
SSS: Well, sort yourself out and put on a straight face of your own. Grey will be on the warpath, looking for leakers - you know she will. She's still around, she still has her sources - and her methods! And her revenge is like the Lord's - seventy times seven. So watch out!
JS: OK Mols, point taken - but give a bloke his moment of triumph.
* * * * *
As overheard by ND
7 comments:
In the Civil Service, Gray had a position in the heart of government. As someone who was sympathetic to Labour, her prospects for further promotion would have been even better under this government. Instead, she's given it all up to indulge in a bit of amateur politics and then get completely outmanoeuvred by the professionals. Hubris gets its usual reward!
Has to be said, I never thought the honeymoon would be this short.
I see this morning that house prices are heading for new records, and German manufacturing for new depths. It's good to see that Labour are continuing on the path laid down by their predecessors.
So MI5 hadn't fingered her as a Shinner? Or was she not Shinner enough?
Wasn't Henri IV assassinated for not being Roman Catholic enough?
Ooh, now theres a conspiracy angle you hadn't thought of ND.
In case of doubt I wish to make it quite clear that I am available to be appointed Envoy for Gobstoppers and Aniseed balls.
Yvette Cooper wants to be Envoy for Balls.
Funny old world. If she had turned down Starmer’s job as chief of staff she would now be in prime position to replace the outgoing Sir Humphrey in charge of everything. I still think Starmer will struggle to outlast Johnson, let us see what the budget brings up.
Charles
Post a Comment