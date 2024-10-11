CCS: George Monbiot is (broadly) right, for once

Well, right in the essentials (here) if not on some details, and of course his overall red-green framing.
Our George is a funny fellow, often the butt of humour even on his 'own side'. Never met the bloke but I take him to be an honest person; thinking, writing & acting in good faith by his own lights. Open to changing his mind in the face of such facts as come to his notice (notwithstanding some major blindspots). Not to be sneezed at in a world full of grifters, charlatans and idle bastards.
The CCS thing is pretty remarkable - the sheer scale of government commitment. As he points out, the £22bn is just Treasury cash for 'investment': there'll be more costs on top. He highlights the extra for anything related specifically to hydrogen: I'd add the costly CfDs related to ongoing 'commercial' CCS ops as currently structured, that will find their way onto our electricity bills - all of this is additional.
We've yet to see the full horror of the hydrogen plans and the budget & bills for that; and of course there is a big decision pending on Drax. All in all, worst case is a 4Q 2024 which marks the transition from the (relatively) Low-Hanging Fruit[1] phase of 'decarbonisation / NZ', to the Seriously Expensive phase. Starting to make the Hinkley Point C nuke look almost moderate by contrast. Green opposition to this heavily 'industrialist' policy will be growing and growing. Subsidy-farming industrialists love it to the same extent.[2]
I hope HMG is leaving itself several off-ramps in all this scheming. Wishful thinking, I know: teams of expensive lawyers on the industry side will be making sure they can't wriggle off any of the contractual hooks that'll be involved.
The piece by Aditya Chakrabortty (crazy name, crazy guy as Brenda Slagg would say) isn't too bad either (for the Guardian):
"The authors examine much the same economic dashboard as everyone else – growth, jobs, wages – but over a far longer timeframe. Behind each graph lies the implicit question: are you, your family, your community better off than you were not four years ago, but two, three, four decades ago? And for many people the numbers say: no. Take the biggest one: pay. For teachers, clerical workers, sales reps and the great bulk of US employees, whether white or blue collar, wages have flatlined – not for four or even 20 years – but for most of the past half century. Strip out inflation and average hourly earnings for seven out of 10 US employees have barely risen since Richard Nixon was in the White House. For the average US employee, and their families and their towns, the economy has kept on tanking whoever wins the White House, whichever judges make it to the supreme court, whether the analysts decree it to be boom or bust."
We're back in this territory:
https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-typical-male-u-s-worker-earned-less-in-2014-than-in-1973/
Has women going out to work merely doubled (or more) house prices?
In the late 70s and early Thatcher years I lived a pretty good life despite having so little cash I went everywhere on a Honda 125 and didn't holiday abroad. OK, being young helped. But I had my little cottage (9.5k and 1.5k of builder work) with roses round the door and quarry tiled floors, the local scrumpy was cheap, my garden had fruit trees, and there seemed to be quite a few other young people around.
I used to get back from the scrumpy house to my village just in time for a lock in at the village pub (one of three) .
Now, the pubs shut at nine, once everyone's finished eating, because there are no young people buying houses. And there's only one pub left in my old village. One is now a small estate, the other's a nursery.
