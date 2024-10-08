Tuesday 8 October 2024

McSweeney the Knife is back in town!

We haven't had any doggerel for a bit** ...  

[with apologies to Louis Armstrong]

Oh the spads, babe, have such teeth, dear 
and they leak stuff to Fleet Street hacks 
Just a jack-knife has McSweeney 
and he sticks it in people’s backs 

Susie Grey now, makes big money 
Chief of Staff at Number Ten 
Money don’t impress McSweeney 
He just wants his desk again 

Angry spads say big bad Susie 
Is depriving them of cash 
Then the Beeb finds Susie’s pay-slip! 
Has our boy done something rash? 

On the air-waves, in Sunday papers 
Leaks a-plenty, causing strife 
Someone's briefing, to all and sundry 
Could that someone be Mack the Knife? 

Old Kier Starmer, he hates the aggro, (doncha know? doncha know?) 
He just wants a quiet life 
Gives the signal for the hit-job 
Call goes out for Mack the Knife ...

At Westminster, in cocktail lounges 
Spads are drinking fit to drown 
And the toast is  -   Bye-bye Susie! 
Now McSweeney is back in town!

ND


**Excepting a good BTL effort from dearieme the other day
