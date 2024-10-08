McSweeney the Knife is back in town!

We haven't had any doggerel for a bit** ...
[with apologies to Louis Armstrong]
Oh the spads, babe, have such teeth, dearand they leak stuff to Fleet Street hacksJust a jack-knife has McSweeneyand he sticks it in people’s backsSusie Grey now, makes big moneyChief of Staff at Number TenMoney don’t impress McSweeneyHe just wants his desk againAngry spads say big bad SusieIs depriving them of cashThen the Beeb finds Susie’s pay-slip!Has our boy done something rash?On the air-waves, in Sunday papersLeaks a-plenty, causing strifeSomeone's briefing, to all and sundryCould that someone be Mack the Knife?Old Kier Starmer, he hates the aggro, (doncha know? doncha know?)He just wants a quiet lifeGives the signal for the hit-jobCall goes out for Mack the Knife ...At Westminster, in cocktail loungesSpads are drinking fit to drownAnd the toast is - Bye-bye Susie!Now McSweeney is back in town!
**Excepting a good BTL effort from dearieme the other day
