The Old Gray Mare: weekend round-song

- Oh, the old Gray mare, she ain't what she used to be,
- Ain't what she used to be, ain't what she used to be,
- The old Gray mare, she ain't what she used to be,
- Many long years ago.
- Many long years ago, many long years ago,
- The old Gray mare, she ain't what she used to be,
- Many long years ago.
- Oh, the old mare's making Kier's life a misery,
- Kier's life a misery, Kier's life a misery
- The old mare's making Kier's life a misery,
- Many long years to go ...
Continues for many happy weeks.
ND
What's that, officer? Yes I can! It's satire - it's art - it's vulgar abuse! Where are you taking me..?
