Saturday 12 October 2024

The Old Gray Mare: weekend round-song

All together now: 


Oh, the old Gray mare, she ain't what she used to be,
Ain't what she used to be, ain't what she used to be,
The old Gray mare, she ain't what she used to be,
Many long years ago.
Many long years ago, many long years ago,
The old Gray mare, she ain't what she used to be,
Many long years ago.
Oh, the old mare's making Kier's life a misery,
Kier's life a misery, Kier's life a misery
The old mare's making Kier's life a misery,
Many long years to go ...

Continues for many happy weeks.

ND

What's that, officer?  Yes I can!  It's satire - it's art - it's vulgar abuse!  Where are you taking me..?

Posted by
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)