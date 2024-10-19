Drax: long-overdue turning-point

The Drax farce has dragged on for a very long time (several threads here), but there are signs that it might be reaching a crisis point. Not before time.
Last week, the FT put out a rather tame story that internal Drax emails exist proving Drax knew it was at fault in essentially the ways alleged (some would say 'proved') by the Beeb's Panorama back in 2022. You can bet that's only the tip of the scandalous iceberg, that has only remained hidden, more or less, because successive governments have become hooked on the (purely notional) boost Drax gives to the "renewables" and "net zero" numbers. Their addiction is an expensive one, measured in billions of subsidies. It causes them to parrot the Drax lies in official pronouncements.
Following Panorama, Ofgem was set on to check where Drax was getting its fuel. They did a crap job, ending with a derisory £25m fine for Drax not having proper records. The NAO have also found that HMG itself can do no better in justifying the Drax claims of sustainability (on which their entitlement to all those billions rests). Until now, this seemed to be water off the two ducks' backs.
The FT was Wednesday. On Friday the Times joined the bandwagon, hosting a belated confession by Claire Coutinho (the last Tory energy secretary) that time should have been called on the whole farce ages ago. Is a bandwagon about to hit the road? I know for a fact there are several very strategic short positions in Drax: and you don't have to go very far in energy sector gatherings to meet lobbyists who've clearly been hired to badmouth the company (alongside all those with the exact opposite brief!) OK, some of the 'anti' is from US environmental NGOs, appalled at the impact Drax's ravenous appetite for their forests is having; but some of it is from altogether more hard-nosed quarters. Incidentally, we don't do investment advice here.
The timing of all this is critical because Drax has two big asks on Li'l Miliband's desk right now. (1) It wants approval (and a heap of public money) for the ridiculous 'BECCS' scheme; and because it isn't ready to go ahead with this for a while yet, it wants (2) a heap more public money to keep it in luxury until BECCS money comes rolling in. I won't bore you with how this all works in their warped minds, and how utterly ludicrous it all is on every rational score: suffice to say there are civil servants who support it, and also politicians.
Miliband? Actually, I detect no enthusiasm on his part - most people with half a brain-cell see through the Drax nonsense - but he has his own "notional net zero" agenda (see those earlier Drax threads), and Labour as a whole has its "growth / investment at any cost" agenda, too.
So let's see. More popcorn, please, for this particular sideshow. If we now see a serious anti-Drax bandwagon forming, it'll make his decision(s) quite awks. As the young people say.
ND
