Hinkley project: completely out of control

They always plead changes in regulations** / covid / inflation / phase of the moon or whatever, but it's hard to obscure the facts of their basic incompetence, as manifest in, well, every one of their wretched EPR projects. I could elaborate. Now, it seems, they're passing round the hat for another £4bn. Under the terms of the CfD, they pick up the tab for project over-runs - the only good thing about that contract. Personally, I suspect the extra £5bn just granted them "for Sizewell C" - even before it reaches FID, FFS! - is also really a cash-bung to keep going with Hinkley. Sizewell, you see, isn't going to be developed on the CfD model, it'll be 'rate-based' (to use the American term), i.e. nothing effectively reining back the costs: Taxpayer Will Pay.
I know nukes have their advocates, but surely that's only theoretical, wishing for hypothetical nukes that don't exist? Or, someone will tell me we could have a S.Korean one that actually works. Or indeed three, for the same price.
You just know it's also bound up with French 'cooperation' over the boat people. Ah, diplomacy. Thank Heaven the FCO is so good at what it does, eh?
**The CfD for Hinkley electricity indemnifies EDF against "unforeseeable" changes in regulation.
"I know nukes have their advocates, but surely that's only theoretical, wishing for hypothetical nukes that don't exist?"
https://blog.google/outreach-initiatives/sustainability/google-kairos-power-nuclear-energy-agreement/
We could have a Russian one that works, Erdogan is still working both sides of the street. It's meant to be kicking off any day now, 9 years after first breaking ground and with a few hold ups (like having your planes shot down):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Akkuyu_Nuclear_Power_Plant
12.35 US cents per kW·h - is that a decent wholesale price? Seems high to me, I pay 20p but with a 60p daily standing charge.
There needs to be a reckoning of those who took these decisions to stop it ever happening again. The rot goes very deep across government/parliament/public sector so it'll require a lot of cutting to excise it.
We had a nuclear power station open near us when I was a boy. It was the first "factory" I ever visited. It was enthralling. I spent happy hours and days reading up on nuclear energy.
It was, I suppose, as a consequence of all that reading that I was recruited to take part in an HMG assessment of Chernobyl. Rather a delayed pay-off. Though "pay-off" isn't the right term since HMG neglected to pay me for my efforts.
Ask the Chinese (5 - 7 years per build https://thebreakthrough.org/issues/energy/chinas-impressive-rate-of-nuclear-construction)? Or don't you rate their standards?
To be fair the Russian build in Turkey only started six years ago, and they're now in commissioning.
https://www.ans.org/news/article-5935/commissioning-work-started-atturkeys-first-nuclear-plant/
You like to think China will come good with a flagship product like a Tesla or a nuclear reactor. Anyone read "Poorly Made In China"? Book by a fluent Chinese speaker, Paul Midler, who was a middleman between US companies and Chinese manufacturers.
Here's a Chinese company selling antibacterial liquid soap to go on Poundland-equivalent shelves in the States:
Donald looked at some examples and noticed a logo on the back label of one of the bottles. It was a small outline of a rabbit and around the cartoon figure were the words: No Animal Testing. “That’s good,” he said. “You don’t test on animals.” It was a nice logo, and it was truthful. We didn’t conduct any tests on animals. Then again, we didn’t do any other testing either. King Chemical ran some basic checks to ensure the general stability of the formulation, but they were not the sort of rigorous tests that brought anyone any real comfort. We did not test for toxic chemicals or bacterial contamination, for example.
