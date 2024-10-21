Farcical election for Oxford Chancellor

Does it matter? Possibly not. But the election for the next Chancellor at Oxford is seriously bringing the game into disrepute.
Back in the mists of time, when Harold Macmillan popped his socks, yours truly - who had passed through but not bothered to take his degrees - rushed to take both[1] at the first opportunity, in order to be eligible to vote to prevent the awful prospect of Harold Wilson becoming Chancellor. Roy Jenkins got the gig.
Now that Fatty Peng[2] has run his course, we are faced with a candidate list of 38! And what a list - including a bunch of chancers and self-publicists the likes of which have rarely been assembled at the same time and place. But where is the much-heralded candidature of Imran Kahn, I hear you say? Ans: the full list of applicants was more than 60 - there has been a committee exercise in order to filter the race down to manageable proportions! FFS, who else applied? Prince Andrew? Gary Glitter? A late entry from Mohamed Al-Fayed?But yes, there's Peter Mandelson, politicking away as ever, his well-oiled self-publicity machine going through the gears. He had (I am reliably told) been expecting to become Ambassador to Washington as a thank-you for all his help to Starmer. Hélas! - it is not to be. So he wants Oxford as a consolation prize.
I leave you all to scan the list of candidates' statements, with this challenge: select your favourite short piece(s) of arrant BS from this ghastly collection, and let us have them BTL. By heaven, we're spoiled for choice.
ND
________________
[1] Literally, back-to-back. Out one door; change of gown; straight in again for the next one. If anyone's interested in such stories.
[2] He did the job OK. But he could never be stopped from promoting his wretched books whenever he made a set-piece speech. I mean - on trestle tables, piled high, and an underling armed with a credit-card reader. Really tacky!
8 comments:
I've worked in two British universities. Prince Philip was my permanent Chancellor.
Who the Chancellors were in my Commonwealth universities I have no idea. But I assume we had them.
I've only got as far as the second one, below in full. Presumably this chappie applies to every single job opportunity he ever reads about. FFS!
"Dear Oxford Admin,
Thanks for providing us this opportunity. I am really grateful for this kind and humble gensture. I am Hasanat currently a Doctoral Scholar in Applied Linguistic in Minhaj University Lahore. Along my teaching experience i have also expertise in administration, examining and admissions. I am also affiliated with many Linguistics international and national organization and working with them as a honorary person. I am interested for your advertised position and i can work honorary for this position to provide my best services in all aspects of education and research.
Thanks for your time."
Is this the Oxford University that is in India?
Guardian's bigging up Casely-Hayford, on the grounds of her skin colour.
"in the near millennia Oxford has been teaching, it has not yet appointed a female or Chancellor of colour and that should change starting now" - she thinks so too.
Certainly born to the ruling class, admittedly of Ghana.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Casely-Hayford
ABM - anyone but Mandelson
I see the disclaimers prior to the statements include "the University cannot guarantee their factual accuracy".
Just wondering - did they include that in previous elections, prior to Mandelson offering his candidature?
Post a Comment