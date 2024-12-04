Even the Guardian notices 'Net Zero' is expensive

Something I find depressing is the way so many perfectly well-meaning people have swallowed the deception that renewable energy is cheaper - all the way to "much cheaper" - than fossil fuels. We needn't summarise the arguments or facts. But here's a sad, earnest example from a 'community energy' project:
A staggering 13% of households in England experience energy poverty ... Rising energy prices and inflation have started to affect people’s life quality, health and well-being ... Fortunately, there is a way to counter energy poverty, reduce energy bills, and keep them low going forward. Renewable energy is the cheapest and cleaner option to produce electricity ... The country is reducing its dependence on volatile fossil fuel markets and creating sustainable solutions for energy security. Renewable energy developments are crucial in ensuring more affordable energy for all.
*Sighs*. Not much point in having this lady directed to Prof Dieter Helm**, I guess - the fine essay to which one of our anons directed us BTL on the previous post.
Is there hope? Well, maybe: the Graun seems belatedly to be catching up with reality:
- Will Labour’s 2030 green energy goal cost more than 2035? They should come clean ...costs to the consumer shouldn’t be ignored
- Starmer has discovered a tricky truth about the electric vehicles transition: there’s no gain without pain ... the move to net zero won’t be cheap or simple
The first, by the redoubtable Nils Pratley, is quite punchy as far as it goes (& we may suspect he knows well that he could have gone a lot further). The second (Gaby Hinsliff) is, errr, not really in the Dieter Helm league. otta start somewhere, I suppose.
** I have often disagreed with Helm on several issues (sometimes to his face in open debate) but his summary of the issues in the first part of this is masterful
