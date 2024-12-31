Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Guess the (blog) readership: RESULT

Further to the little Xmas blog-quizlet, I can report that the 2024 C@W top five countries-of-readership, as given by google-stats, are as follows, in descending order:

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. USA
  4. Singapore
  5. UK
For reasons of fairness we'll amalgamate 1 & 2 because I can't imagine anyone reckoned on g-stats distinguishing HK and China: so 2-5 all move up one place and then it becomes relevant to note that #6 (becoming #5) is Norway.   HK+China is #1 by a country mile, BTW - rather gratifying.  And the total viewer-hits for the year was approx 800k, so it's not a particularly small sample (if not remotely premier-league blogging).  As noted before, maybe this is naïve but I don't really feel this is badly bot-distorted because the hits fairly clearly match subject-matter.  If clickbait was the only game in town you can guess what key-words we'd be majoring on.

I gave you a clue which was that the BTL ecosystem isn't at all representative (unless most of you live in HK, I suppose - and I know for sure that's not the case for several of our friends).

We had some pretty left-field suggestions: Belarus, North Korea & Yemen, to be precise.  But there's a clear winner, and it's Caesar H, with China / USA /  UK /  Russia /  Belarus.  Hon mensh to Matt who also got three countries correctly from the top five, but not so accurately ordered.  Russia, BTW, = #6 (revised ranking), reinforcing both the above awards as it featured in both their lists.

ND

