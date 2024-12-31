Guess the (blog) readership: RESULT

Further to the little Xmas blog-quizlet, I can report that the 2024 C@W top five countries-of-readership, as given by google-stats, are as follows, in descending order:
- Hong Kong
- China
- USA
- Singapore
- UK
I gave you a clue which was that the BTL ecosystem isn't at all representative (unless most of you live in HK, I suppose - and I know for sure that's not the case for several of our friends).
We had some pretty left-field suggestions: Belarus, North Korea & Yemen, to be precise. But there's a clear winner, and it's Caesar H, with China / USA / UK / Russia / Belarus. Hon mensh to Matt who also got three countries correctly from the top five, but not so accurately ordered. Russia, BTW, = #6 (revised ranking), reinforcing both the above awards as it featured in both their lists.
ND
