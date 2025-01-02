What will 'President Musk' decree?

Stuff his new best friend won't much like, we have to guess - based on his attachment to EVs and immigration and the like, not to mention rogue outbursts in public whenever the mood takes.
Where and when do we see this all coming to grief? Overweening "superstar advisers" (Rasputin, Cummings, Gray, etc) rarely work out, even for a short while.
We can add this to the list of New Year prediction questions. Coming soon.
ND
3 comments:
'merican billionaires have no place or role in British politics (2TKeir)
see also
Billy (friend of Epstein) Gates
Maybe it will work out just fine. Elon is already very rich.
I’m sure, he doesn’t want any special favours , access or privilege. And he is just helping out his old chum.
Like Lord Ali does, over here.
Trump, much like Boris, has something of a performative outrage over immigration. And, much like Boris, his venting will be redder meat than his actions to his core support.
If they have a falling out, it'll be down to Musk's almost limitless capacity for being obnoxious when he doesn't get his way.
